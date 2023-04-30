One-pan Peruvian chicken with cauliflower and sweet potatoes

Servings: 4

Ingredients

6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

¼ cup fresh mint leaves

6 garlic cloves, peeled

3 ½ teaspoons pepper, divided

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon sugar

2 teaspoons grated lime zest, plus ¼ cup juice (2 limes)

2 teaspoons table salt, divided

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

2 teaspoons dried oregano

½ habanero pepper, stemmed and seeded

4 chicken leg quarters, trimmed

1 small head cauliflower (1 ½ pounds), cored and cut into 1 ½-inch florets

1 pound sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces

1 small red onion, halved and sliced through root end into ½-inch-thick wedges

3 cups baby arugula

Directions

Process 3 tablespoons oil with mint; garlic; 1 tablespoon each pepper, cumin, sugar, and lime zest and juice; 1 ½ teaspoons salt; 2 teaspoons paprika and oregano; and the habanero in blender until smooth, 10 to 20 seconds. Transfer marinade to a 1-gallon zipper-lock bag. Add chicken, seal bag, and turn to coat chicken with marinade. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour or up to 12 hours.

Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 425 degrees. Toss cauliflower, potatoes, onion, remaining 3 tablespoons oil, remaining ½ teaspoon pepper and remaining ½ teaspoon salt together on a rimmed baking sheet and spread into an even layer. Bake until the top edges of the cauliflower and potatoes are lightly browned, about 15 minutes.

Remove sheet from oven. Using a spatula, push vegetables to 1 side of the sheet (they will no longer be in a single layer). Place chicken, skin side up, on the now-empty side of the sheet. Roast until chicken registers 175 degrees and vegetables are tender, about 40 minutes, rotating sheet halfway through roasting.

Transfer chicken to a carving board; let rest for 10 minutes. Add arugula to the sheet with vegetables and gently toss to combine. Transfer vegetable mixture to platter. Separate leg quarters into thighs and drumsticks, then transfer to a platter with vegetable mixture. Serve.

Note: You can substitute 1 tablespoon of minced serrano for the habanero, if desired. Wear gloves when handling.