 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Make your own salad: Kale greens are a great base for a healthy meal between holiday treats

  • 0
atk-kale-salad-20221102

Young chefs will even love this slightly sweet salad filled with crunchy bits.

 Daniel J. van Ackere, TNS

If you tend to overindulge during the holidays, this kale salad can be the perfect detox meal. It’s easily customizable, too, so you can dress up this salad with anything you like. Try using a pear instead of the apple, or chopped pecans, walnuts or pistachios instead of the almonds. You can also add a sprinkle of crumbled cheese, dried fruit (such as dried cherries, cranberries or chopped apricots), sunflower seeds or pepitas.

For 25 years, home cooks have relied on America’s Test Kitchen for rigorously tested recipes developed by professional test cooks and vetted by 60,000 at-home recipe testers.

Kale salad with maple-balsamic dressing

Servings: 4

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces curly kale
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon maple syrup
  • ½ teaspoon Dijon mustard or mayonnaise
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 1 apple, cored and chopped
  • ¼ cup sliced almonds

Directions

Tear kale leaves from stems, and discard stems. Tear kale into small bite-size pieces.

Place kale pieces in a bowl. Squeeze and massage kale until leaves soften and turn dark green, 1 to 2 minutes.

In a small jar, combine oil, balsamic vinegar, maple syrup, mustard and salt. Cover jar tightly with lid, and shake until mixture is well combined, about 30 seconds.

Add apple, almonds and dressing to bowl with kale. Use tongs to toss salad until kale is well coated with dressing.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Macau’s savory meat-potato hash feels foreign and familiar

Macau’s savory meat-potato hash feels foreign and familiar

Minchi is a minced-meat hash for which every Macanese family has its own throw-it-together recipe. It usually includes potatoes and tomato paste brought by the Portuguese, common Chinese ingredients like rice vinegar and soy sauce, and even Worcestershire sauce from the British, who also used Macau as a base before founding Hong Kong across the Pearl River Estuary in 1841.

The Kitchn: Lemon-garlic pasta with steelhead trout is a one-pan MVP

The Kitchn: Lemon-garlic pasta with steelhead trout is a one-pan MVP

Simmering pasta directly in the sauce is really quite simple — it’s just a matter of getting the ratio of dry pasta to liquid right. Once you figure this out, you can tinker around with adding protein (seared, mild and moist Steelhead trout in this case) and finish the dish with whatever cheese, fresh herbs, and flavorings you see fit (Parmesan, parsley, and lemon here).

The results are a one-pan meal that could easily fetch $16 or more in a restaurant, but costs about a third of that when done at home.

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 86: Student debt forgiveness on hold (again): 3 things to know

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics