If you tend to overindulge during the holidays, this kale salad can be the perfect detox meal. It’s easily customizable, too, so you can dress up this salad with anything you like. Try using a pear instead of the apple, or chopped pecans, walnuts or pistachios instead of the almonds. You can also add a sprinkle of crumbled cheese, dried fruit (such as dried cherries, cranberries or chopped apricots), sunflower seeds or pepitas.
Make your own salad: Kale greens are a great base for a healthy meal between holiday treats
- America’s Test Kitchen
