For ground beef that’s moist and tender instead of tough, we turn to an ingredient that’s more common in cookie and cake recipes: baking soda. Mixing the raw ground beef with baking soda changes the meat’s pH (how acidic it is), making it harder for proteins to link up as the beef cooks. (Too many linked-up proteins create tough meat.) The result: a tender filling that’s a perfect match for crunchy lettuce, tangy pickles and a spicy sauce.
Lettuce eat!: Leafy greens are for more than just salads
