America's Test Kitchen

Keen as a bean: A flavorful twist on a classic veggie burger recipe

Black bean burger

 Adobe Stock

Have a can of black beans in your pantry? Then you’re ready to make a veggie burger. But first, here’s a little history on canned beans.

The process of getting beans from the plant to the can is a marvel of culinary engineering.

First, bean plants are cut down and left to dry out. Then, machines separate the dried beans from their pods.

The canning process usually starts with cleaning the beans, sorting them by size and removing any beans that are damaged.

Then, the dried beans are quickly cooked in hot water before they’re sealed in their cans along with water and salt. The salt not only seasons the beans but also makes their skins more tender.

Finally, the beans are pressure cooked, right in their cans.

The result? Perfectly cooked, flavorful beans that are ready to use.

For 25 years, home cooks have relied on America’s Test Kitchen for rigorously tested recipes developed by professional test cooks and vetted by 60,000 at-home recipe testers.

Black bean burgers

Servings: 4

Ingredients

  • 1 large egg
  • 1 tablespoon chile powder
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon pepper
  • 2 ounces tortilla chips, crushed (1 cup)
  • 2 cups drained black beans
  • 4 scallions, ends trimmed and chopped coarse
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 small head Bibb lettuce (6 ounces), leaves separated
  • 4 hamburger buns, toasted

Directions

In a large bowl, whisk egg, chile powder, salt and pepper until well combined. Set aside.

Add tortilla chips to the food processor, and process until tortilla chips are very finely ground, about 1 minute. Add beans and scallions to processor. Pulse until ingredients are finely chopped.

Transfer black bean mixture to bowl with egg mixture. Use a rubber spatula to gently stir ingredients until combined.

Use wet hands to divide black bean mixture into 4 portions and form 4 lightly packed balls. Gently flatten each ball into a circle that measures 3 ½ inches across. Transfer patties to a plate, and refrigerate for 10 minutes.

When patties are ready, heat oil in a 12-inch nonstick skillet for 1 minute (oil should be hot but not smoking). Carefully place patties in skillet, and cook over medium heat until well browned on the first side, 4 to 6 minutes.

Use a spatula to gently flip patties. Cook until well browned on the second side, 4 to 5 minutes.

Serve on toasted buns with lettuce and your choice of toppings.

Special sauce

Further spice up your veggie burger with sriracha mayonnaise. In a small bowl, stir ¼ cup mayonnaise and ½ to 1 teaspoon sriracha until well combined. Spread on toasted buns before serving.

