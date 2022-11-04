It's chili season: Secret ingredient keeps beef mixture tender and juicy

Servings: 6
Ingredients
1 pound 85% lean ground beef
2 tablespoons water
¼ teaspoon baking soda
1 (15-ounce) can pinto beans
3 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 small onion, peeled and chopped
1 red bell pepper, stemmed, seeded and cut into ½-inch pieces
¼ teaspoon salt
4 garlic cloves, peeled and minced
3 tablespoons chili powder
2 teaspoons ground cumin
¾ teaspoon dried oregano
1 ½ cups chicken broth
1 (14.5-ounce) can crushed tomatoes
Directions
In a medium bowl, combine beef, water and baking soda. Mix until well combined. Set aside.
Drain beans in a colander. Rinse beans with cold water, and shake colander to drain well.
In a Dutch oven, heat oil over medium heat for 1 minute (oil should be hot but not smoking). Add onion, bell pepper and salt, and cook, stirring occasionally with a wooden spoon, until vegetables are softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in garlic, chili powder, cumin and oregano, and cook for 1 minute.
Add beef mixture, and cook, breaking up meat into small pieces with the wooden spoon, until no longer pink, about 5 minutes.
Carefully stir in broth, tomatoes and drained beans. Use the wooden spoon to scrape up any browned bits on the bottom of the Dutch oven. Bring to a simmer. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and cook for 20 minutes, stirring once halfway through.
Remove lid, and continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until chili is thickened, about 20 minutes. Serve with your favorite chili toppings.