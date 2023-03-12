Dublin coddle

Servings: 4 to 6

Ingredients

1 ¾ pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and sliced ¼ inch thick

4 slices thick-cut bacon, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 ¼ pounds bratwurst

2 onions, sliced into ½-inch-thick rings

1 tablespoon minced fresh thyme

1 ¾ cups chicken broth

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley

Directions

Adjust oven rack to lower-middle position and heat oven to 325 degrees. Shingle potato slices in bottom of 13-by-9-inch baking dish. Sprinkle with ½ ­teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper; set aside.

Cook bacon in a 12-inch skillet over medium heat until crispy, 12 to 14 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer bacon to a paper-towel-lined plate.

Carefully add sausages to the now-empty skillet and cook until lightly browned on tops and bottoms, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a paper-towel-lined plate.

Pour off all but 2 tablespoons fat from the skillet and return to medium heat. Add onions, thyme, ½ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper. Cover and cook until onions are softened, 7 to 9 minutes, stirring occasionally and scraping up any browned bits.

Add broth and vinegar, scraping up any browned bits, and bring to a simmer. Carefully pour onion mixture over potatoes, spreading onions into an even layer.

Place sausages, browned side up, on top of onions. Transfer to oven and bake until a paring knife inserted into potatoes meets little resistance, about 1 ¼ hours.

Remove from oven and let cool for 10 minutes. Sprinkle with parsley and reserved bacon. Serve with crusty bread to soak up the extra sauce.