Servings: 4
Ingredients
- ½ cup ketchup
- 1 tablespoon molasses
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1 tablespoon cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped shallot
- ¾ teaspoon chile powder
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 2 (8-ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut in half lengthwise
- 4 hamburger buns
- Pickle chips (optional)
Directions
In a liquid measuring cup, whisk together ketchup, molasses, mustard, vinegar and Worcestershire sauce. Set aside.
In a 12-inch skillet, heat oil over medium heat for 1 minute (oil should be hot but not smoking). Add shallot, chile powder and salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until shallot is softened, about 3 minutes. Stir in ketchup mixture, scraping up any browned bits.
Add chicken to skillet. Bring mixture to boil. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover and simmer for 4 minutes.
Flip chicken pieces over. Cover and simmer until chicken registers 165 degrees on instant-read thermometer, 4 to 6 minutes. Turn off heat.
Transfer chicken to a large plate. Let cool slightly, then use two forks to shred chicken into bite-size pieces. Return shredded chicken to skillet, and stir to coat with sauce.
Heat chicken over medium heat until warmed through, 1 to 2 minutes. Evenly divide shredded chicken between hamburger buns. Top with pickle chips, if using, and serve.