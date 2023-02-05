Pulled barbecue chicken sandwiches

Servings: 4

Ingredients

½ cup ketchup

1 tablespoon molasses

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon cider vinegar

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 tablespoons finely chopped shallot

¾ teaspoon chile powder

¼ teaspoon salt

2 (8-ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut in half lengthwise

4 hamburger buns

Pickle chips (optional)

Directions

In a liquid measuring cup, whisk together ketchup, molasses, mustard, vinegar and Worcestershire sauce. Set aside.

In a 12-inch skillet, heat oil over medium heat for 1 minute (oil should be hot but not smoking). Add shallot, chile powder and salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until shallot is softened, about 3 minutes. Stir in ketchup mixture, scraping up any browned bits.

Add chicken to skillet. Bring mixture to boil. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover and simmer for 4 minutes.

Flip chicken pieces over. Cover and simmer until chicken registers 165 degrees on instant-read thermometer, 4 to 6 minutes. Turn off heat.

Transfer chicken to a large plate. Let cool slightly, then use two forks to shred chicken into bite-size pieces. Return shredded chicken to skillet, and stir to coat with sauce.

Heat chicken over medium heat until warmed through, 1 to 2 minutes. Evenly divide shredded chicken between hamburger buns. Top with pickle chips, if using, and serve.