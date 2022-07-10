The secret to success with this dish is a low-temperature oven (set to just 300 degrees) that ensures that the fish cooks slowly, without drying out. Crispy, buttery, garlicky panko breadcrumbs get a head start in a skillet so they’re golden brown when the fish comes out of the oven. Finally, a mayonnaise and egg yolk “glue” adds rich flavor and helps the crumb topping stay put.
Hot fish: Grab some fresh cod for a delicious oven-baked dinner
- America’s Test Kitchen
