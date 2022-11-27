Adding whole corn kernels to cornmeal makes cornbread extra corny. Plus, pureeing the corn in a blender (along with buttermilk and enough light brown sugar to make the bread pleasantly sweet) makes it easy to incorporate while eliminating chewy kernels. This cornbread is great served with chili, and it is also delicious slathered with butter.
Golden nuggets: Frozen corn kernels are the key to this bread recipe
- America’s Test Kitchen
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Whether it surprises you or not, many of the worst-ranked beers are also the most frequently purchased nationwide.
Native American chefs engage the holiday on their own terms -- making it about ingredients and foodways indigenous to North America, not the typical fare on our tables today. Learn more about the complicated food history of Thanksgiving.
Turn that unwieldy chunk of meat into portions your guests can fit on a fork
It’s the day before Thanksgiving and all through the house, the only creature stirring might be the cook wondering what else needs to be prepa…
More than three times the average number of cooking infernos happen when Thanksgiving goes up in flames.
If you have your butcher cut up the bird for you, ask for the neck, backbone, wing tips, and giblets, along with a few extra wings for making stock. Also, make sure to have an accurate meat thermometer to test the temperatures of the different pieces. I’ve also included the recipe for my favorite make-ahead turkey gravy.
The month of November stirs many wonderful memories of recipes from the past and preparing for the holidays. Whether it’s for Thanksgiving or …
Sweet and sour in Italian cooking, or agrodolce, has roots that predate the Romans, but credit Sicily— and the North African influence on their cuisine — with keeping it alive.
Minchi is a minced-meat hash for which every Macanese family has its own throw-it-together recipe. It usually includes potatoes and tomato paste brought by the Portuguese, common Chinese ingredients like rice vinegar and soy sauce, and even Worcestershire sauce from the British, who also used Macau as a base before founding Hong Kong across the Pearl River Estuary in 1841.