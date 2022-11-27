 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
America's Test Kitchen

Golden nuggets: Frozen corn kernels are the key to this bread recipe

atk-cornbread-20221109

Adding whole corn kernels takes this cornbread to the next level of flavor.

 Kevin White, Tribune News Service

Adding whole corn kernels to cornmeal makes cornbread extra corny. Plus, pureeing the corn in a blender (along with buttermilk and enough light brown sugar to make the bread pleasantly sweet) makes it easy to incorporate while eliminating chewy kernels. This cornbread is great served with chili, and it is also delicious slathered with butter.

For 25 years, home cooks have relied on America’s Test Kitchen for rigorously tested recipes developed by professional test cooks and vetted by 60,000 at-home recipe testers.

Corny cornbread

Servings: 9

Ingredients

  • Vegetable oil spray
  • 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup cornmeal
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • ¼ teaspoon baking soda
  • ¾ teaspoon salt
  • ¾ cup frozen corn
  • ¼ cup packed light brown sugar
  • 1 cup buttermilk
  • 2 large eggs
  • 8 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled

Directions

Adjust oven rack to middle position, and heat oven to

400 F. Spray an 8-inch square baking pan with vegetable oil spray.

In a medium bowl, whisk flour, cornmeal, baking powder, baking soda and salt until combined.

Add corn, sugar and buttermilk to a blender. Place lid on top of blender, and hold lid firmly in place with a folded dish towel. Process until combined, about 5 seconds.

Add eggs to blender, replace lid, and process until well combined (corn lumps will remain), about 5 seconds.

Pour the buttermilk mixture into the bowl with the flour mixture. Use a rubber spatula to stir until mostly combined (leave some streaks of flour). Add melted butter, and stir until just combined and there are no streaks of flour. Pour batter into the greased baking pan, and smooth surface with spatula.

Place baking pan in oven, and bake until cornbread is deep golden-brown and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes.

Remove baking pan from oven, and place baking pan on a cooling rack. Let cornbread cool for 10 minutes.

Use oven mitts to flip the baking pan over onto the cooling rack to remove cornbread. Carefully turn cornbread right side up, and let cool on rack for 10 minutes. Transfer cornbread to a cutting board, and cut into squares. Serve warm or at room temperature.

