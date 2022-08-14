 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fruity clafouti: This dessert is part pancake, part custard and all delicious

 Asya Vlasova, pexels.com

This custardy dessert comes from France, where the verb “clafir” means “to fill.” In other words, a clafouti is filled with fruit.

Because this dessert is basically a combination of a custard and a pancake, it’s important for it not to have too much flour (it would be too pancake-y) or too many eggs or too much cream (too custardy). This recipe strikes a nice balance between the two, especially when studded with fruit.

Clafoutis are traditionally made with cherries; we chose raspberries because they’re easy to find year-round, but you can experiment with whatever seasonal fruit you find.

Tip: Softening butter

When taken straight from the refrigerator, butter is quite firm. For some baking recipes and many frostings, you need to soften butter before trying to combine it with other ingredients. This is just a fancy term for letting the temperature of butter rise from 35 degrees (its refrigerator temperature) to 65 degrees (cool room temperature). This takes about 1 hour. But here are two ways to speed things up.

Counter method

Cut butter into 1-­­inch pieces (to create more surface area). Place butter on a plate, and wait about 30 minutes. Once butter gives to light pressure (try to push your fingertip into butter), it’s ready to use.

Microwave method

Cut butter into 1-­­inch pieces, and place on a microwave-safe plate. Heat in microwave at 50% power for 10 seconds. Check butter with a fingertip test. Heat for another 5 to 10 seconds if necessary.

For 25 years, home cooks have relied on America’s Test Kitchen for rigorously tested recipes developed by professional test cooks and vetted by 60,000 at-home recipe testers.

Raspberry clafouti

Servings: 8

Ingredients

  • 2 large eggs
  • ⅓ cup sugar
  • 1 ¼ teaspoons vanilla extract
  • ⅛ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ cup all-purpose flour
  • ½ cup heavy cream
  • ⅓ cup whole milk
  • 1 ½ cups (7 ½ ounces) raspberries
  • 1 to 2 teaspoons powdered sugar, for dusting

Directions

Adjust oven rack to lower-middle position, and heat oven to 425 degrees. Use your fingers to grease a 9-inch pie plate with softened butter (see tip). Place the pie plate on a rimmed baking sheet.

In a large bowl, whisk eggs, sugar, vanilla and salt until smooth and pale, about 1 minute. Add flour, and whisk until smooth, about 30 seconds. Add cream and milk, and whisk until combined.

Pour batter into greased pie plate. Sprinkle raspberries evenly over top.

Place baking sheet in oven. Bake clafouti until it puffs above the edges of the pie plate and turns golden brown (edges will be dark brown), 16 to 20 minutes.

Remove baking sheet from oven. Place baking sheet on cooling rack, and let clafouti cool for 30 minutes. Then dust with powdered sugar. Slice into wedges, and serve.

