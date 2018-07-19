To take a barroom classic -- crispy chicken wings -- from the fryer to the grill, we had to figure out how to handle the fat and connective tissue from the wings, which creates a problem as it drips into the fire.
To get crisp, well-rendered chicken wings with lightly charred skin, succulent, smoky meat and minimal flare-ups, we quick-brined the wings and tossed them in cornstarch and pepper. These steps helped the meat retain moisture and kept the wings from sticking to the grill.
We then cooked them right over a gentle medium-low fire. The moderate temperature minimized flare-ups and the direct heat accelerated the cooking process. Also, though we normally cook white chicken meat to 160 F, wings are chock-full of collagen, which begins to break down upwards of 170 F. Cooking the wings to 180 F produced meltingly tender wings. These few minor adjustments gave us crispy, juicy chicken that made a great alternative to fried wings.