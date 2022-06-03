Fast family fave: Parmesan chicken tenders

Have you ever noticed that chicken tenders are sometimes called chicken fingers? What the heck?! Some people say they got their name because when they are all fried up, you can eat them with your fingers (rather than using a knife and fork). No matter where their name came from, you can assure the kids they are certainly not fingers.
In fact, our 5-year-old recipe tester Claire can vouch for this dish: “I call this the ‘crunchy munchies’ chicken, and I like it better than chicken nuggets.”
For 25 years, home cooks have relied on America’s Test Kitchen for rigorously tested recipes developed by professional test cooks and vetted by 60,000 at-home recipe testers.