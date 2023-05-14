Milk chocolate revel bars

Servings: 24

Ingredients

3 cups old-fashioned rolled oats

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 ½ cups packed brown sugar

1 cup raw whole almonds, chopped

1 teaspoon baking soda

Salt

16 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted, plus 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 cups milk chocolate chips

1 cup sweetened condensed milk

Directions

Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 350 F. Make a foil sling for a 13-by-9-inch baking pan by folding 2 long sheets of aluminum foil; the first sheet should be 13 inches wide and the second sheet should be 9 inches wide. Lay sheets of foil in the pan perpendicular to each other, with extra foil hanging over the edges of the pan. Push foil into corners and up sides of pan, smoothing foil flush to pan. Grease foil.

Combine oats, flour, sugar, almonds, baking soda and 1 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Whisk melted butter, eggs and vanilla together in a second bowl. Stir butter mixture into flour mixture until dough forms.

Set aside 1 ½ cups dough for topping. Press remaining dough into an even layer in the bottom of the prepared pan.

Microwave chocolate chips, condensed milk, ¼ teaspoon salt and remaining 2 tablespoons butter in a bowl at 50% power until chocolate chips are melted and mixture is fully combined, 2 to 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. (Mixture will resemble thick fudge.)

Transfer chocolate mixture to pan and spread evenly over crust to sides of pan. Crumble reserved dough and sprinkle pieces evenly over chocolate mixture. Bake until topping is golden brown, about 30 minutes. Transfer pan to wire rack and let bars cool until set, about 6 hours. Using foil overhang, lift bars out of the pan. Cut into 24 squares and serve.