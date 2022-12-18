 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
America's Test Kitchen

Double dipping: Potatoes with creamy sauces

  • 0
atk-potatoes-20221123

Move over French fries! These crispy roasted potatoes may become your new favorite potatoes.

 Daniel J. van Ackere, Tribune News Service

Forget ketchup — serve roasted potatoes with two creamy sauces.

For 25 years, home cooks have relied on America’s Test Kitchen for rigorously tested recipes developed by professional test cooks and vetted by 60,000 at-home recipe testers.

Roasted fingerling potatoes

Servings: 4 to 6

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds fingerling or small red potatoes, cut in half lengthwise
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon pepper

Directions

Adjust oven rack to lowest position, and heat oven to 450 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a large bowl, combine potatoes, oil, salt and pepper. Use your hands to toss potatoes and coat evenly with oil and seasonings.

Transfer potatoes to the baking sheet. Turn each potato cut-side down, and spread potatoes into a single layer. Bake until skins are wrinkled and spotty brown, 30 to 35 minutes.

Place baking sheet on cooling rack, and let cool for 5 minutes. Serve.

Dipping sauces

Chive sour cream

In a small bowl, stir together ½ cup sour cream, 1 tablespoon minced fresh chives and ¹⁄8 teaspoon salt. For extra zing, stir in 1 minced garlic clove.

Garam masala yogurt

In a small bowl, stir together ½ cup plain yogurt, 2 teaspoons lemon juice, ½ teaspoon garam masala and ¹⁄8 teaspoon salt.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Taco Bell is testing two new Mexican Pizza varieties

Taco Bell is testing two new Mexican Pizza varieties

For the unfamiliar, the Mexican Pizza consists of a flat, crispy tortilla covered with pizza sauce and either beans or ground beef. It's topped with another tortilla that's smothered with more sauce, cheese and tomatoes.

Cooks' Exchange: ...

I happen to be a saver. Little things mean much more to me than one could ever imagine. As a child, I received a white two-story doll house as…

JeanMarie Brownson: Holiday menu planning is still all about flexibility

JeanMarie Brownson: Holiday menu planning is still all about flexibility

Flexibility. One of the cook’s most important skills. That especially rings true during this post-pandemic holiday season. At a moment’s notice, the guest list might shrink or expand. Given that fact, this might not be the year to cook a huge Christmas roast. Instead, we opt for individual cuts of meat and poultry so it’s easy to customize to a specific number of guests.

The Kitchn: The secret to better oatmeal is your rice cooker

The Kitchn: The secret to better oatmeal is your rice cooker

It’ s not that cooking oatmeal the regular way is hard— but rice cooker oatmeal is so much easier. And who wants to spend the time standing over a stove stirring a pot anyways? Plus, most rice cookers also have the benefit of easy-to-clean nonstick pots.

EatingWell: Looking for an easy holiday-season meal? Here it is

EatingWell: Looking for an easy holiday-season meal? Here it is

This delicious vegetarian lasagna recipe showcases seasonal vegetables. Butternut squash brings a sweet richness while spinach gives it a nutrition and flavor boost. As a bonus, this recipe makes an extra lasagna that you can freeze for an easy holiday-season meal.

Watch Now: Related Video

Classic holiday cocktails for your festive party

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics