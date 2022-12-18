Double dipping: Potatoes with creamy sauces

Roasted fingerling potatoes

Servings: 4 to 6

Ingredients

2 pounds fingerling or small red potatoes, cut in half lengthwise

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

Directions

Adjust oven rack to lowest position, and heat oven to 450 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a large bowl, combine potatoes, oil, salt and pepper. Use your hands to toss potatoes and coat evenly with oil and seasonings.

Transfer potatoes to the baking sheet. Turn each potato cut-side down, and spread potatoes into a single layer. Bake until skins are wrinkled and spotty brown, 30 to 35 minutes.

Place baking sheet on cooling rack, and let cool for 5 minutes. Serve.