French toast casserole

Servings: 6 to 8

Ingredients

1 tablespoon unsalted butter, softened, plus 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

¾ cup packed brown sugar

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

teaspoon salt

18 slices potato bread

2 ½ cups whole milk

6 large eggs

¼ cup sliced almonds, toasted

Powdered sugar

Directions

Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 13-by-9-inch baking dish with softened butter. Mix brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt together in bowl.

Sprinkle 3 tablespoons of the brown sugar mixture evenly over the bottom of the prepared dish. Place 6 bread slices (use bread heels here) in an even layer at the bottom of the dish. Brush bread with 1 ½ tablespoons melted butter and sprinkle with 3 tablespoons of the sugar mixture.

Place 6 bread slices in a single layer over the first layer, brush with 1 ½ tablespoons melted butter, then sprinkle with 3 tablespoons sugar mixture. Place remaining 6 bread slices over the previous layer and brush with 1 ½ tablespoons melted butter.

In a separate bowl, whisk milk and eggs together until well combined. Pour milk mixture over bread and press lightly to submerge. Sprinkle with almonds and the remaining heaping 3 tablespoons of the sugar mixture.

Bake until the casserole is slightly puffed and golden brown and bubbling around the edges, about 30 minutes. Transfer casserole to a wire rack, brush with remaining 1 ½ tablespoons melted butter, and let cool for 15 minutes. Sprinkle with powdered sugar and serve.

Note: It may be necessary to trim the bread slices to fit 6 in a single layer.

Make-ahead directions

The assembled casserole, minus the almonds and remaining heaping 3 tablespoons sugar mixture, can be covered and refrigerated for up to 12 hours. When ready to cook, sprinkle with almonds and sugar mixture. Bake as directed in instructions above.