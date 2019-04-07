For many, it doesn’t truly feel like spring in Madison until the Dane County Farmers’ Market returns to the Capitol Square — this year on April 13.

And for some family farmers, returning to the Square is a ritual they’ve performed for generations.

“The Madison market is my baby,” said Heather Bandt, co-owner of Green Barn Farm in Ripon. “I’ve been going there … 40 years.”

Bandt first started coming to the market with her parents, Marlene and Jerry Platt, who retired from the Dane County Farmers’ Market a few years ago.

“I remember when I went out on my own .. that first summer … and people would be like ‘weren’t you with that other guy?’”

Bandt is not the only second-generation vendor at the market. In addition to her sister, Natalie Ortega, who sells vegetables and plants out of her farm in Oregon; several other Dane County Farmers’ Market members are second-generation vendors who started coming to the market as young children with their parents.

“Some were little kids hiding in sleeping bags under the table at 6 o’clock in the morning,” said Sarah Elliott, Dane County Farmers’ Market manager.

The market started in 1972 with 11 farmers, which grew to more than 200 the next year.

The second-generation vendors have either taken over family farms or have branched out and started farming on their own. In fact, “I think we’re on the cusp” of having some third-generation vendor farmers,” Elliott said.

Three generations

The Murphys are one such family, and for a few Saturdays in the fall, there are three generations of Murphys vending three separate stalls at the market. The senior Murphys, Tom and Sally, have sold cheese curds for more than two decades; their son Cory and his wife sell primarily beef products; and another son, Todd, and his son sell maple syrup on a handful of Saturdays. The Murphy’s daughter, Amy, also vends at the farmers’ market at Epic Systems in Verona.

Their participation at the Dane County Farmers’ Market has long been a family affair. Their youngest son, Cory Murphy, started helping at the market when he was in middle school, and for years ran the family’s stand at the Hilldale Farmers’ Market. He and his wife Rachel now own their own farm — Murph’s — and specialize in beef sticks at the market.

That aspect of working together as a family is one of the things that has made the market so important to Cory Murphy — and something he wants to pass along to his children.

“I want Finley to have that memory of being down there with grandma and grandpa and being at their stand,” Cory Murphy said of his daughter. “It’s awesome to have the grandkids be able to help them.”

Sally Murphy said many of the vendors and shoppers know her sons have their own stands. Shoppers come by and say, “I just bought something from your son,” she said.

“I’d think after 27 years I’d be tired of doing (the Dane County Farmers’ Market), but it’s so much more fun knowing my son is going to be there,” Sally Murphy said.

“I know this is a very short time left for them being (at the market)” Cory Murphy said of his parents. “It really makes me try to enjoy when I’m down there. It’s one of those things, time just flies by.”

Branching out

Yeng Yang grew up working with his family at Yang’s Fresh Produce, which started selling at the market in the early 1990s. As a child, his parents would find him sleeping in the truck as they loaded vegetables to take to Madison “because I wanted to come to the market so bad,” Yang said. “I helped her ever since I was a kid.”

He recently branched off with his own membership, Yummee Bakery.

“The bakery has always been something I wanted to do,” Yang said. While it was rewarding growing up as a farmer, Yang said he didn’t always enjoy the longs days in the sun and dealing with bugs. “If I’m going to make this a lifetime commitment, I want to feel comfortable all day long,” Yang said.

Yummee Bakery had its own stall for a few Saturdays last fall, but this spring will be the big start for the new bakery. “I believe we’re going to make a statement at the farmers’ market because of the uniqueness we’re going to bring,” he said.

‘Positive reinforcement’

Genevieve Weston has been helping sell her family’s apples and berries at the Dane County Farmers’ Market since she was 7.

She, too, would sleep in the car from her family orchard, Weston’s Antique Apples, in New Berlin, and “I would wake up at the Capitol.”

“I always loved the market, it was an adventure for me,” Weston said. “It allowed me to see outside of my suburban New Berlin community. Since the age 7, there’s never been a year I’ve not gone (to the Madison market).”

One change she’s noticed over the years is the number of stores and restaurants that now rim the Square, and the chefs who come buy directly from vendors at the market. That’s been “a wonderful change in the last 25 years,” she said.

Weston said interacting with customers at such as young age, and seeing how they loved her family’s products, helped cement her decision to stay with the family farm.

“Farming is hard work and you do need some positive reinforcement,” she said.

Natalie Ortega took a little more time returning to farming. After college, she worked in corporate sales for 15 years before deciding to farm. She now raises flowers, plants and produce at Natalie’s Garden and Greenhouse in Oregon with her husband Jamie. Like her sister, Heather Bandt, Ortega would help her father at the weekend markets.

“My dad taught me everything I know,” she said. “He was my role model. I kind of copied him,” Ortega said. She started selling cut flowers, but over the years transitioned to vegetables, hanging baskets and bedding plants.

“It’s just a really beautiful life,” Ortega said. “I think the Dane County Farmers’ Market is a really great business incubator.”

She’s also one of the vendors who will have a variety of products when the first market opens Saturday.

“We will (be at the first market), weather provided,” Ortega said. “As long as it’s not snowing or 40 and raining, we’ll be there.”

Think green

Elliott, the market’s manager, said the organization has 10 new members this year, bringing the total number of vendors to 270, however they don’t all vend every Saturday.

“We are continuing to see a really lovely variety of products,” Elliott said. “We are continually amazed by the innovation and ingenuity of our members,” she said. “One of the ways to succeed as a small farmer in this era is to find new and different products to bring (to market).”

To do this, some farmers are embracing “season extension techniques,” such as greenhouses, to offers out of season produce, like early cucumbers and tomatoes, Elliott said.

“One of our members, Shirley Young, of Young Earth Farm, brought lemons that she’s been cultivating in her greenhouse” to a winter market, Elliott said. And in the fall some farmers are bringing fresh ginger and turmeric, produce not normally grown in Wisconsin, she said.

But when it comes to produce for the first couple weeks of the market, shoppers should think leafy: lettuce, spinach, kale and plants.

“Usually the very early spring we associate with lots of green,” Elliott said. But also, cheese, bakery, meat and farm-fresh eggs.

“Over the winter most chickens don’t lay a lot ... we’re just now seeing that resurgence of all these happy chickens,” Elliott said.