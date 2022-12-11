 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
America's Test Kitchen

Cut & color: Get out your favorite cookie cutters and baking decorations for these treats

  • 0
_pexels-laura-james-6102150 (1)_CMYK.jpg
Pexels

Making dough for cut-out cookies can be tricky. The dough needs to be soft enough to roll out but not so soft that it sticks to the counter or your shapes turn to blobs in the oven.

Most sugar cookie recipes use a mixer to “cream” room-temperature butter and sugar before adding the other ingredients. All that mixing makes the dough warm and sticky, so you need to refrigerate it before you roll it out. But rolling out cold cookie dough is tough.

In this recipe, we use a special technique called “plasticizing the butter,” which makes cold butter soft and moldable while still keeping it cold. To do this, we use a food processor, which lets us combine the sugar and the cold butter in just 30 seconds because the processor blade spins so fast. It creates a cold, bendable and shapeable paste (like plastic) that’s a cinch to roll out — no arm workout required.

People are also reading…

Plasticizing the butter means you don’t need to refrigerate the dough before you roll it out. Instead, you refrigerate the dough after you finish rolling. That time in the fridge firms up the dough, which lets you make clean cuts with your cookie cutters and helps the cookies keep their shapes as they bake.

For 25 years, home cooks have relied on America’s Test Kitchen for rigorously tested recipes developed by professional test cooks and vetted by 60,000 at-home recipe testers.

Glazed sugar cookies

Servings: 12 to 18 cookies (depending on the size of your cookie cutters)

Ingredients

For the cookies:

  • 1 ½ cups (7 ½ ounces) all-purpose flour
  • ⅛ teaspoon baking powder
  • ⅛ teaspoon baking soda
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 1 large egg
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
  • ½ cup (3 ½ ounces) sugar
  • 8 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into 8 pieces and chilled

For the glaze:

  • 1 ⅓ cups (5 ⅓ ounces) powdered sugar
  • 2 tablespoons milk
  • 1 tablespoon cream cheese, softened
  • 1 to 2 drops food coloring (optional)

Directions

For the cookies:

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. In a small bowl, whisk together egg and vanilla.

In a food processor, process sugar until finely ground, about 30 seconds. Add chilled butter, and process until smooth, about 30 seconds. Add egg mixture and flour mixture, and process until no dry flour is visible and mixture forms crumbly dough, about 30 seconds.

Use a rubber spatula to transfer dough to the center of a large sheet of parchment paper on the counter. Use your hands to pat dough into a 7-by-9-inch oval. Place a second large sheet of parchment on top of dough. Use a rolling pin to roll dough into a 10-by-14-inch oval (⅛ to ¼ inch thick), rolling dough between parchment.

Slide dough (still between parchment) onto one baking sheet. Refrigerate until dough is firm, at least 1 ½ hours.

While dough is chilling, adjust oven rack to lower-middle position, and heat oven to 300 degrees. Line a second baking sheet with parchment.

When dough is ready, remove dough from refrigerator. Gently peel off top sheet of parchment. Use cookie cutters to cut dough into shapes.

Use spatula to transfer shapes to parchment-lined baking sheet, spaced about ½ inch apart. (If dough becomes too warm and sticky to transfer shapes easily, return it to the refrigerator to firm up again, about 10 minutes.)

Bake cookies until beginning to brown around edges, 18 to 22 minutes.

Transfer baking sheet to cooling rack, and let cookies cool completely on baking sheet, about 30 minutes.

For the glaze:

While cookies are cooling, in a second medium bowl, combine powdered sugar, milk, softened cream cheese and food coloring (if using). Use a clean rubber spatula to stir until very smooth.

Use a small icing spatula or the back of a spoon to spread glaze in an even layer on each cookie, starting in the middle and working your way to the edges. While the glaze is still wet, sprinkle it with sanding sugar, sprinkles, crushed cookies or candy. Serve.

Color craze glaze

You can use food coloring to turn white glaze into a rainbow of colors.

If you have red, yellow and blue food coloring, you can mix them in different combinations to make more colors, like orange (mix red and yellow), purple (mix red and blue) and green (mix yellow and blue).

To make more than one glaze color, divide the white glaze among several bowls, and add desired food coloring to each individual bowl.

Start by mixing 1 or 2 drops of each color into your glaze. If you want a deeper color, you can add more, a drop at a time.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The Kitchn: Nothing says celebration like cocktails and cupcakes

The Kitchn: Nothing says celebration like cocktails and cupcakes

These French 75 cupcakes, based on the classic Champagne cocktail, are light and sweet with a distinctly boozy punch. Frosted with a Champagne buttercream and soaked in a lemon, gin, and sparkling wine syrup, these cupcakes are sweeter than a typical cocktail, but boast more booze than a typical boozy cupcake.

Watch Now: Related Video

Gen Z are turning their time online into a side hustle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics