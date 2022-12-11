Cut & color: Get out your favorite cookie cutters and baking decorations for these treats

Glazed sugar cookies

Servings: 12 to 18 cookies (depending on the size of your cookie cutters)

Ingredients

For the cookies:

1 ½ cups (7 ½ ounces) all-purpose flour

⅛ teaspoon baking powder

⅛ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

1 large egg

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

½ cup (3 ½ ounces) sugar

8 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into 8 pieces and chilled

For the glaze:

1 ⅓ cups (5 ⅓ ounces) powdered sugar

2 tablespoons milk

1 tablespoon cream cheese, softened

1 to 2 drops food coloring (optional)

Directions

For the cookies:

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. In a small bowl, whisk together egg and vanilla.

In a food processor, process sugar until finely ground, about 30 seconds. Add chilled butter, and process until smooth, about 30 seconds. Add egg mixture and flour mixture, and process until no dry flour is visible and mixture forms crumbly dough, about 30 seconds.

Use a rubber spatula to transfer dough to the center of a large sheet of parchment paper on the counter. Use your hands to pat dough into a 7-by-9-inch oval. Place a second large sheet of parchment on top of dough. Use a rolling pin to roll dough into a 10-by-14-inch oval (⅛ to ¼ inch thick), rolling dough between parchment.

Slide dough (still between parchment) onto one baking sheet. Refrigerate until dough is firm, at least 1 ½ hours.

While dough is chilling, adjust oven rack to lower-middle position, and heat oven to 300 degrees. Line a second baking sheet with parchment.

When dough is ready, remove dough from refrigerator. Gently peel off top sheet of parchment. Use cookie cutters to cut dough into shapes.

Use spatula to transfer shapes to parchment-lined baking sheet, spaced about ½ inch apart. (If dough becomes too warm and sticky to transfer shapes easily, return it to the refrigerator to firm up again, about 10 minutes.)

Bake cookies until beginning to brown around edges, 18 to 22 minutes.

Transfer baking sheet to cooling rack, and let cookies cool completely on baking sheet, about 30 minutes.

For the glaze:

While cookies are cooling, in a second medium bowl, combine powdered sugar, milk, softened cream cheese and food coloring (if using). Use a clean rubber spatula to stir until very smooth.

Use a small icing spatula or the back of a spoon to spread glaze in an even layer on each cookie, starting in the middle and working your way to the edges. While the glaze is still wet, sprinkle it with sanding sugar, sprinkles, crushed cookies or candy. Serve.