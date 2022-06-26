Crunch time: Tostadas with beans and veggies make a great meal or shareable snack

Tostadas are crispy, flat corn tortillas sold in the supermarket. They are a great base for lots of quick meals and snacks. In this recipe, they are topped with a flavorful combination of roasted tomatoes and corn plus refried beans. A sprinkling of queso fresco (a crumbly, mild Mexican cheese) adds creaminess and a slight tang, and cilantro brings freshness.
