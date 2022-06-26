 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
America's Test Kitchen

Crunch time: Tostadas with beans and veggies make a great meal or shareable snack

Tostadas are crispy, flat corn tortillas sold in the supermarket. They are a great base for lots of quick meals and snacks. In this recipe, they are topped with a flavorful combination of roasted tomatoes and corn plus refried beans. A sprinkling of queso fresco (a crumbly, mild Mexican cheese) adds creaminess and a slight tang, and cilantro brings freshness.

For 25 years, home cooks have relied on America’s Test Kitchen for rigorously tested recipes developed by professional test cooks and vetted by 60,000 at-home recipe testers.

Roasted corn and tomato tostadas

Servings: 2 to 4

Ingredients

  • 2 ½ cups cherry tomatoes, cut in half
  • ½ cup frozen corn
  • 1 tablespoon plus
  • 1 teaspoon vegetable oil, measured separately
  • ½ teaspoon chili powder (optional)
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • ½ cup refried beans
  • 4 (6-inch) corn tostadas
  • ½ cup crumbled queso fresco or feta cheese
  • ¼ cup fresh cilantro leaves

Directions

Adjust oven rack to lower-middle position, and heat oven to 400 degrees.

In a medium bowl, stir tomatoes, corn, 1 tablespoon oil, chili powder (if using) and salt until well combined.

Spread tomato mixture into a 13-by-9-inch baking dish. Bake until tomatoes are soft, 20 to 25 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, stir refried beans and remaining 1 teaspoon oil until smooth. Use the back of a small spoon to spread beans evenly over tostadas. Place tostadas on a rimmed baking sheet.

Transfer the baking dish to a cooling rack. Use a large spoon to carefully spoon tomato mixture evenly over tostadas. Bake tostadas until the beans are warm, about 5 minutes.

Transfer the baking sheet to a cooling rack. Sprinkle with cheese and cilantro. Use a spatula to carefully transfer tostadas to plates. Serve.

