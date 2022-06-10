 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
America's Test Kitchen

Cool for the summer: Tackle hot weather with watermelon agua fresca

  • 0
atk-watermelon-agua-fresca-20220525

Watermelon agua fresca

 Ashley Moore, Tribune News Service

Agua fresca means “fresh water.” It is the name for a variety of drinks that are made by combining fruits, grains, seeds or flowers with sugar and water.

Some of the most common agua fresca varieties are horchata (made with rice and nuts), agua de Jamaica (made with hibiscus tea) and any variety of melon.

We chose watermelon for our recipe and added lime juice, honey and just a little salt to bring out the sweet and tart flavors. Serve it in a clear glass to show off that color.

Garnishes can also add pizzazz to your beverage. Here are a few ideas to get you started:

  • Add fresh fruit on top, such as slices of lemon or lime or watermelon shapes.
  • Wrap a strip of citrus peel around a chopstick and place the corkscrew peel in the glass for flair.
  • Boost flavor with the addition of fresh herbs, such as a sprig of mint or rosemary.

For 25 years, home cooks have relied on America’s Test Kitchen for rigorously tested recipes developed by professional test cooks and vetted by 60,000 at-home recipe testers.

Watermelon agua fresca

Servings: 4 to 6

Yield: About 6 cups

Ingredients

  • 8 cups (1-inch pieces) seedless watermelon (2 ½ pounds)
  • 2 cups water
  • ¼ cup lime juice, squeezed from 2 limes, plus lime wedges for serving
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • ¹⁄8 teaspoon salt
  • Ice
  • Fresh mint leaves (optional)

Directions

Place a fine-mesh strainer over a pitcher; set aside.

Add half of the chopped watermelon and half of the water to a blender jar. Place lid on top of blender, and hold firmly in place with a folded dish towel. Process until smooth, about 30 seconds.

Pour mixture into a fine-mesh strainer set over a pitcher. Use a rubber spatula to stir and press on watermelon bits to get out as much juice as possible. Discard the solids in the strainer.

Repeat blending and straining in with the second half of the watermelon and water.

Add lime juice, honey and salt to the pitcher. Use a rubber spatula to stir until well combined.

To serve, place ice in glasses and pour agua fresca over ice. Add a lime wedge and mint (if using) to each glass.

Note: Agua fresca can be refrigerated for up to 5 days; stir to recombine before serving.

0 Comments

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Five ways you are wasting money on tech

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics