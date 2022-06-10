Cool for the summer: Tackle hot weather with watermelon agua fresca

Agua fresca means “fresh water.” It is the name for a variety of drinks that are made by combining fruits, grains, seeds or flowers with sugar and water.

Some of the most common agua fresca varieties are horchata (made with rice and nuts), agua de Jamaica (made with hibiscus tea) and any variety of melon.

We chose watermelon for our recipe and added lime juice, honey and just a little salt to bring out the sweet and tart flavors. Serve it in a clear glass to show off that color.

Garnishes can also add pizzazz to your beverage. Here are a few ideas to get you started:

Add fresh fruit on top, such as slices of lemon or lime or watermelon shapes.

Wrap a strip of citrus peel around a chopstick and place the corkscrew peel in the glass for flair.

Boost flavor with the addition of fresh herbs, such as a sprig of mint or rosemary.

