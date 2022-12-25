 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
America's Test Kitchen

Classic comfort: Try this smooth tomato soup that’s creamy without dairy

  • 0
atk-soup-20221130

Don't forget to add the garnish of your choice.

 Carl Tremblay, Tribune News Service

A bowl of soup is like a blank piece of paper ready for your creative touches. You can garnish soup with ingredients like a handful of croutons, a sprinkling of minced fresh herbs (chives and parsley are especially good), a dollop of yogurt or sour cream, a drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil, chopped nuts or sunflower seeds.

For 25 years, home cooks have relied on America’s Test Kitchen for rigorously tested recipes developed by professional test cooks and vetted by 60,000 at-home recipe testers.

Creamless creamy tomato soup

Servings: 1 to 2

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons chopped shallot
  • 1 garlic clove, peeled and minced
  • 1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes
  • ½ cup chicken or vegetable broth
  • 1 teaspoon packed brown sugar
  • 1 slice hearty white sandwich bread, torn into 1-inch pieces

Directions

In a large saucepan, heat oil over medium-low heat for 1 minute (oil should be hot but not smoking). Add shallot and garlic, and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and lightly browned, about 3 minutes.

Pour tomatoes and their juice into the saucepan. Stir in broth, sugar and bread. Increase heat to medium-high, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium, and cook, stirring occasionally, until bread starts to fall apart, about 5 minutes.

Remove pan from heat. Let tomato mixture cool for 5 minutes.

Transfer tomato mixture into a blender jar. Place lid on top of blender, and hold lid firmly in place with a folded dish towel. Process until smooth, 1 to 2 minutes. Pour soup into bowls or mugs, and serve.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Colleges and universities ban TikTok on campuses across the US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics