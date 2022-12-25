Classic comfort: Try this smooth tomato soup that’s creamy without dairy

Creamless creamy tomato soup

Servings: 1 to 2

Ingredients

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons chopped shallot

1 garlic clove, peeled and minced

1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes

½ cup chicken or vegetable broth

1 teaspoon packed brown sugar

1 slice hearty white sandwich bread, torn into 1-inch pieces

Directions

In a large saucepan, heat oil over medium-low heat for 1 minute (oil should be hot but not smoking). Add shallot and garlic, and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and lightly browned, about 3 minutes.

Pour tomatoes and their juice into the saucepan. Stir in broth, sugar and bread. Increase heat to medium-high, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium, and cook, stirring occasionally, until bread starts to fall apart, about 5 minutes.

Remove pan from heat. Let tomato mixture cool for 5 minutes.

Transfer tomato mixture into a blender jar. Place lid on top of blender, and hold lid firmly in place with a folded dish towel. Process until smooth, 1 to 2 minutes. Pour soup into bowls or mugs, and serve.