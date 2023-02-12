Simple white beans with garlic

Servings: 4 to 6

Ingredients

4 cups plus 5 cups water, measured separately

2 ¼ teaspoons plus 1 ½ teaspoons salt, measured separately

8 ounces dried cannellini beans

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 garlic cloves, peeled and minced

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley or basil (optional)

Directions

Day 1

Add 4 cups water and 2 ¼ teaspoons salt to a large bowl. Stir to dissolve salt.

Transfer dried beans to colander. Search through beans and pick out any small stones or broken beans, and discard. Rinse beans with cold water.

Add drained beans to salt water in bowl. Cover bowl with plastic wrap and let beans soak at room temperature for at least 8 hours or up to 24 hours.

Day 2

Transfer brined beans to a colander and rinse with cold water.

In a large saucepan, combine drained beans, remaining 1 ½ teaspoons salt and remaining 5 cups water. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat.

Reduce heat to medium-low and cook at gentle simmer, stirring occasionally, until beans are tender but still chewy in the middle, 25 to 30 minutes.

Turn off heat and cover saucepan. Let beans steep until tender, 5 to 10 minutes.

Drain beans in the colander in the sink.

In a 12-inch nonstick skillet, combine oil and garlic. Cook over medium heat until garlic begins to brown lightly at edges, 3 to 4 minutes.

Add red pepper flakes and cook for 30 seconds. Add drained cooked beans and stir gently to coat with oil. Cook, stirring occasionally, until heated through, about 2 minutes. Sprinkle with parsley (if using) and serve.