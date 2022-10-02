 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
America’s Test Kitchen

Blondie moment: Perfect sweet treats for a crowd

Baking these blondies in a muffin tin means you get 12 individually portioned treats, perfect for a bake sale, a party or sharing with friends.

 Daniel J. van Ackere

Think of blondies as cousins to brownies. They are flavored with brown sugar and studded with creamy white chocolate chips. Like brownies, blondies are typically made in a baking pan and cut into squares when cool. Baking them in a muffin tin dramatically cuts down the baking and cooling time — so you get blondies extra fast.

For 25 years, home cooks have relied on America’s Test Kitchen for rigorously tested recipes developed by professional test cooks and vetted by 60,000 at-home recipe testers.

Blondie bites

Servings: 12

Ingredients

  • 1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour
  • ¾ teaspoon baking powder
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup packed light brown sugar
  • 8 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
  • ½ cup white chocolate chips

Directions

Adjust oven rack to middle position, and heat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 12-cup muffin tin with paper liners.

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder and salt.

In a large bowl, whisk brown sugar and melted butter until smooth. Add eggs and vanilla, and whisk until smooth.

Add flour mixture, and use a rubber spatula to gently stir until just combined. Stir in white chocolate chips.

Divide batter evenly among muffin cups, filling each cup about halfway.

Place muffin tin in oven. Bake blondies until golden brown, 14 to 16 minutes.

Remove muffin tin from oven. Place muffin tin on a cooling rack, and let blondies cool in muffin tin for 15 minutes.

Remove blondies from muffin tin, and transfer to a cooling rack. Let blondies cool for at least 10 minutes before serving.

