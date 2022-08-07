 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
America's Test Kitchen

Best-ever pasta: A handful of ingredients becomes the perfect meal

  • 0
atk-pasta-20220720

This dish is so simple to make even kids can help.

 Joe Keller, Tribune News Service

Pasta with just butter and cheese might seem simple, but it actually has a fancy name when served in restaurants — fettuccine alfredo.

To make this dish at home, use authentic Parmesan cheese from Italy (look for the Italian words “Parmigiano-Reggiano” on the rind of the cheese).

When the cheese, butter and reserved pasta-cooking water are stirred into the just-drained fettuccine, the dish will appear very watery.

But don’t fret: After a covered one-minute rest and a vigorous stir, everything will come together in a creamy sauce.

For 25 years, home cooks have relied on America’s Test Kitchen for rigorously tested recipes developed by professional test cooks and vetted by 60,000 at-home recipe testers.

Pasta with butter and Parmesan cheese

Servings: 1 to 2

Ingredients

  • 2 quarts water
  • 4 ounces long-strand pasta
  • 1 ½ teaspoons salt
  • ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese,
  • plus extra for serving
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter

Directions

In a large saucepan, bring water to boil. Add pasta and salt. Cook, stirring frequently, until pasta is al dente (tender but still a bit chewy), 10 to 12 minutes.

Turn off heat. Transfer ¼ cup cooking water to a liquid measuring cup. Drain pasta in a colander. Return drained pasta to the now-empty saucepan.

Add cheese, butter and 2 tablespoons of reserved cooking water to the saucepan with the pasta. Return the saucepan to low heat.

Toss and stir constantly to combine, about 30 seconds. Turn off heat, cover saucepan, and let pasta sit for 1 minute.

Toss and stir pasta constantly again until sauce thoroughly coats pasta and cheese is melted, about 30 seconds. (If the sauce is too thick, thin as needed with remaining cooking water, 1 tablespoon at a time.)

Transfer pasta to a bowl. Sprinkle with extra cheese. Serve.

0 Comments

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Psychologists weigh in on what makes a successful relationship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics