Best-ever pasta: A handful of ingredients becomes the perfect meal

Pasta with just butter and cheese might seem simple, but it actually has a fancy name when served in restaurants — fettuccine alfredo.

To make this dish at home, use authentic Parmesan cheese from Italy (look for the Italian words “Parmigiano-Reggiano” on the rind of the cheese).

When the cheese, butter and reserved pasta-cooking water are stirred into the just-drained fettuccine, the dish will appear very watery.

But don’t fret: After a covered one-minute rest and a vigorous stir, everything will come together in a creamy sauce.