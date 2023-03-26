Cheesy bean and tomato bake

Servings: 4 to 6

Ingredients

2 (15-ounce) cans white beans, drained and rinsed

1 tablespoon plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 small onion, chopped fine

¾ teaspoon table salt

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon dried oregano

Pinch red pepper flakes (optional)

1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes

⅓ cup water

Pinch sugar

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

½ cup panko bread crumbs

Directions

Adjust oven rack to middle position, and heat oven to 475 degrees. In a 12-inch oven-safe skillet, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium heat until shimmering, about 2 minutes (oil should be hot but not smoking).

Add onion and salt and cook, stirring often, until onion is softened, about 5 minutes. Add garlic, oregano and pepper flakes (if using) and cook, stirring constantly, for 30 seconds.

Stir in tomatoes, water and sugar. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until slightly thickened, about 10 minutes.

Add beans to skillet, and stir to coat with sauce. Cook, stirring occasionally, until beans are warmed through, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat.

Stir Parmesan and half of mozzarella into beans. Spread beans into an even layer. Sprinkle remaining mozzarella evenly over top.

In a small bowl, combine panko and remaining 2 tablespoons oil. Stir until panko is coated with oil. Sprinkle panko evenly over top of cheese.

Transfer skillet to oven. Bake until cheese is melted and panko is well browned, 5 to 8 minutes. Transfer skillet to a cooling rack (skillet will be very hot). Let beans cool for 5 minutes. Serve.