America's Test Kitchen

A filling start to your day: Make these tasty tacos for breakfast, lunch or dinner

atk-tacos-20220824

Now you can have tacos for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

 Daniel J. van Ackere, TNS

If you’ve never had a taco in the morning, you’re missing out. This simple breakfast is fun, filling and kid-friendly.

For 25 years, home cooks have relied on America’s Test Kitchen for rigorously tested recipes developed by professional test cooks and vetted by 60,000 at-home recipe testers.

Simple breakfast tacos

Servings: 2 to 4

Ingredients

  • 4 large eggs
  • ⅛ teaspoon salt
  • Pinch pepper
  • 1 slice bacon, cut into ½-inch pieces
  • 1 scallion, sliced thin
  • 4 (6-inch) flour or corn tortillas
  • ½ cup tomato salsa
  • ¼ cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
  • 1 lime, cut into wedges

Directions

In a medium bowl, whisk eggs, salt and pepper until well combined and uniform yellow color, about 1 minute. Set aside.

In a 10-inch nonstick skillet, cook bacon over medium heat, stirring occasionally with a rubber spatula until crispy, about 4 minutes.

Stir scallion into skillet, and cook until just softened, about 1 minute.

Add eggs to skillet, and gently stir, scraping bottom of skillet, until eggs have clumped and are still slightly wet, 1 to 2 minutes. Turn off heat, and slide skillet to a cool burner.

Stack tortillas on a plate, cover with a damp dish towel, and heat in the microwave until warm, about 20 seconds.

Divide egg mixture among warm tortillas. Serve with salsa, cheese and lime wedges.

Satisfy your cravings

Seriously Simple: My go-to appetizer for a taste of summer any time of year

Nothing makes me as happy as serving this incredibly delicious appetizer with a chilled glass of rose. While I love to serve this in the warm summer months, you can prepare these any time of year since cherry tomatoes are available year-round. I often make a big batch of slow-roasted tomato jam in the summer to use in fall recipes, but when I want to enjoy the...

EatingWell: Easy chicken dinner is a winner again and again

Looking for a quick, easy dinner? This baked lemon-pepper chicken recipe is it. Chicken breasts are cooked in a skillet, then finished in the oven with lemon slices that soften and become part of the sauce, with a touch of maple syrup and butter to carry the flavor.

