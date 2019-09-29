So much of Halloween fun centers around deciding on and creating the perfect costume.
It also can be the holiday’s biggest headache. The solution, perhaps, is to marry the idea of doing it yourself with a little store-bought help.
“There are a lot of things you have around the house to use to make costumes,” said Dawn Marie Svanoe, lead makeup artist and all around costumer for Eugster’s Screamin Acres haunted houses. For example, one year Svanoe made an alien costume using a kitchen colander, fabric and pom poms from old skates that she attached to wires to make eyes. “It’s really up to your imagination and using things that you have around your home,” she said.
Second-hand shops also can be a gold mine when it comes to building a costume.
“Personally I prefer to go to thrift stores and find little bits and pieces,” Svanoe said. Like, “this dress is cool, but I really only need the sash.”
She’ll often take three different garments — such as old prom dresses — and combine them to create “a grander piece.”
“As far as getting fabric, don’t feel like you have to buy it brand new,” Svanoe said. “I’ve used old curtains for lace veils.”
Accessories go far
Once you’ve got a base, it’s time to accessorize.
That’s where Susannah Jackson, owner of Make It Up Costumes, comes in. Her store — a 4,000-square-foot warehouse in Madison — houses hundreds of costumes in addition to wigs, makeup and other costume necessities.
“The professional makeup really helps to complete the costume,” Jackson said.
Svanoe agrees that good makeup can have a grand effect. She recommends having some basic makeup sponges and Q-tips on hand to apply water-based makeups. And to always first test the makeup on the inside of the wrist to make sure there’s no irritation.
Wigs also are a good investment when it comes to a show-stopper Halloween costume, Svanoe said. “That’s a great way to add to the costume to make it look nicer.”
Jackson said she’s had customers build their costume from the wig down.
“That happens a lot,” Jackson said. “They fall in love with a wig.”
Halloween at school
Derek Johnsrud is a special education teacher in the Sun Prairie School District who loves any excuse to wear a costume — and Halloween is just the beginning. Come November it’s time to unearth the seasonal sweaters and ties.
“I have to say, I do love dressing up for all different holidays and seasons,” Johnsrud said. “I think that Halloween is kind of like the kick-off for dress-up season, all the way to New Years for me,” he said. “Both of my parents are in education and my grand and great-grandmas have given me lots of clothes (to use for costumes).”
Johnsrud said when building a costume he starts by going around his house — or his parent’s house — and seeing what’s available.
He also checks out store clearance sections or dollar bins at Target.
And then he goes for the paint.
“I love face painting — anytime I can,” he said.
Johnsrud said his classes and teachers in the Sun Prairie School District have celebrated Halloween in different ways throughout the years. Last year a group of teachers dressed as super hero “Revengers.” They’ve also done a future career day, where Johnsrud went as a Supreme Court justice, wearing a simple graduation gown and gavel made of taped-together toilet paper rolls.
He said there hasn’t yet been talk about a teacher dress-up theme this year, but he’s excited to get into Halloween spirit with a few seasonal items.
“I have a very retro Halloween sweatshirt from my mom,” Johnsrud said of the garment he describes as puffy screen printing of a haunted mansion.
Popular this year
This year Johnsrud expects to see lots of “Stranger Things”-themed costumes or maybe characters from Aladdin.
Jackson sees aliens as a trendy costumes.
Her store sells googly eye glasses, green Spandex suits or “you could just paint yourself green,” Jackson suggests. “People are tending to have fun with the outer space theme.”
“A lot of kids and parents will like the big inflatable costumes, too,” Jackson said.
And there are the always popular dinosaurs, unicorns and gorillas.
Game of Thrones is likely to be popular again, and Svanoe suggests checking out thrift stores for used leather and fake fur.
The older the leather and fake fur, the better, Svanoe said. “The rougher it looks the more real it looks.”
When looking for costume inspiration, Johnsrud suggests that “capes can be used in so many different ways.” He’s also a fan of costume sharing.
Two years ago the school did a lumberjack theme day. “I don’t need to wear suspenders, usually, so I borrowed some from a neighbor,” he said.
Make it your own
Svanoe has done makeup and costumes for Eugster’s Screamin Acres for seven years. Starting the first weekend of October she and her team help 95 actors into full makeup and costume for the haunted adventure.
She said more adventurous trick-or-treaters can create headpieces out of craft foam that can be shaped with a hair dryer. However, Svanoe stresses the need to use a respirator as those types of products often give off fumes. You also need to think about safety. Gluing items, such as piece of aluminum can, could have a great effect, but be very dangerous if the person got bumped or slipped and fell, Svanoe said.
She also encourages people to embrace basic ways to keep a costume together, especially if you’re not worried about the costume’s durability long-term.
Yes, we’re talking about glue and duct tape.
“There’s a lot of really good fabric adhesive,” she said. Put glue around the edges of the garment and let the child stick down fake jewels, she said. “It’s OK if they’re not perfect.”
That’s the beauty of Halloween — it’s dark and “nobody is going to know that a stitch is wrong,” she said. “If you are so close that you can see that this stitch isn’t correct then you’re too darn close.”
Plus there’s the satisfaction of creating something awesome — or even awesomely scary.
“The kids are going to be proud of what they’ve done,” she said. “I know from experience .. some of the most commented on costumes are the ones that parents make for their kids.”
Take a cue from the kids
Jackson, who worked for 25 years at Mallatt’s Pharmacy — a Madison store known for its costumes — took over the costume portion of Mallatt’s and the warehouse that used to service the retail stores after the Mallatt’s storefront closed several years ago.
“I saw a need for it in the Madison area for Halloween, but also for theater and performers to be able to have a place to get to get stage makeup and accessories,” Jackson said.
She said this is her store’s third Halloween season, and some of the die-hard Halloween costumers start shopping around the end of summer.
“I’ll see some people in here multiple times,” she said. “They’re trying to put together the perfect costume.”
As for her own Halloween costume, Jackson said she tends to play off what her children choose to be.
“At this point it is looking like super heroes,” she said. Although, “I feel like I’m dressing up every day. I’ll throw on a wig or a hat just to have fun with it.”