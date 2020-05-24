'The building is closed but the church is open': Digital worship here to stay

The majority of Allen’s congregation is over the age of 65, many have pre-existing conditions, and the parishioners of Mount Zion Baptist are predominantly African American. Allen said his goal is to keep his congregation as safe as possible amid reports the novel coronavirus disproportionately affects communities of color across the country — and that means keeping the doors closed for now.

“We have a plan and have been praying on it,” he said. “We’re getting ready for when that time comes. There’s still not a cure so we have to be mindful of that when we plan to let people come in.”

New ways to connect

Though worship moved online at Mount Zion, the church food pantry was able to remain open during the pandemic, and with the help of the African American Council of Churches, Allen’s congregation was able to help pay the bills of 120 people who were hit hard by the virus.

At Covenant Presbyterian, new people joined Zoom Bible studies and small group activities, and a number of elderly congregants learned new technology to be a part of the online community, Berthoud said.

