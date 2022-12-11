Hundreds who struggled to find work find new passion at Just Bakery

Due to a past arrest, 21-year-old Ben Mattice was struggling to find work.

He found help in an unexpected place — a 12-week training program that would teach him an array of skills that could help him find a job.

The program? Just Bakery.

There, Mattice focused on baking, hospitality and restaurant management. To his surprise, he discovered a passion for baking.

This month, Mattice finished his first semester of culinary school at Madison Area Technical College. After graduation, he wants to work at a fine-dining restaurant as a pastry chef. He said his involvement in Just Bakery has set him on a new path and refreshed his outlook on life.

“It really helped me be more accepting with who I am and the mistakes I made,” he said.

Just Bakery is geared toward those struggling to secure employment. The students come from a variety of backgrounds, including the formerly incarcerated, recovering substance abusers, veterans and the homeless. Oftentimes, Just Bakery is their last resort.

“After being rejected over and over again, you start to think, ‘I’m this lowlife. I can’t do anything else,’” said Jacyln Eitrem, Just Bakery’s program coordinator. “But through our program, they start to get this confidence back and see different opportunities.”

Over the course of 12 weeks, students study food safety and sanitation, with the goal of gaining ServSafe certification, which makes them more desirable candidates for any food-related employment opportunities. Participants can work toward additional certifications in hospitality, nutrition and restaurant management. Throughout the course, the students learn about baking both in the classroom and hands on in Just Bakery’s commercial kitchen at 1708 Thierer Road.

Since Just Bakery’s founding in 2013, about 600 students have participated in the training program. While the course is offered free to students, it costs Just Bakery about $3,500 per participant. The program is primarily funded by grants from the city, the county and the United Way of Dane County’s HIRE initiative. It also sells the baked goods that the students make on a website and to local businesses and organizations, such as Epic and Olbrich Botanical Gardens.

As the number of lives changed by the program grows, Just Bakery would like to eventually open a campus, Eitrem said. Ideally, it would include a new kitchen, student housing and a cafe, in addition to offering a hospitality training program.

Heavy workload

Just Bakery’s workload is heavy. The first eight weeks of the course require 30 hours a week of instruction, and the last four weeks, which take place entirely in the kitchen, require 18 hours. But once students graduate, their hard work pays off.

Since 2017, Just Bakery allows participants to earn up to 12 college credits and gain automatic acceptance into Madison College’s culinary program. Almost all graduates decide to either continue their education or successfully find employment, said Candice Young, resource specialist for Just Bakery.

“There really has to be an internal motivation to do this,” Eitrem said. “They’re basically doing a semester of college in half the time which is pretty nuts. But if they want it, then they get it.”

Outside the kitchen and the classroom, students receive other support from Just Bakery: housing, finances, benefits and more, resources they can use for up to a year after they graduate.

“They always come back,” Young said. “It’s not just a learning experience for them. It’s a life-changing experience for them.”

‘In the right direction’

Phillip Thomas was a part of the first graduating class from Just Bakery in February 2014 and has remained involved with the program ever since. Before he started the course, he had been released from jail and was homeless. Today, his life looks much different.

“There was a time when I had a pocketful of crap, hanging out on the streets,” he recalled. “Now, I traded that pocketful full of crap for a pocket full of brochures about Just Bakery. That’s what I do.”

Because of his involvement in Just Bakery, Thomas said, he was able to secure steady employment and reconciled with his wife and children. He works full time for Just Bakery as a production associate, where he enjoys mentoring the next generation of graduates.

“I feel that I can reach out to somebody and at least point them in the right direction,” he said. “If I can do it, anybody can do it.”

Mattice acknowledges how different his life might have looked if he hadn’t enrolled in the Just Bakery program. As he looks ahead to a potential career as a pastry chef, the lessons he learned during his time in Just Bakery go beyond the kitchen.

“Going to Just Bakery is probably the single best decision I’ve made in my life so far,” he said. “I would say the amount of value I got out of it is undeniably better than anything else I’ve ever done for myself.”

