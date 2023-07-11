Bravo’s "Top Chef" television program is coming to Madison and Milwaukee for its 21st season.

In the show, which has gotten Emmy, James Beard and Critics’ Choice Awards, talented chefs from across the country compete for the Top Chef title.

According to a Bravo press release, Madison and Milwaukee, and perhaps other locations in Wisconsin, will provide a "backdrop of picturesque landscapes, acres of farmland, miles of shoreline and vibrant urban communities."

"The 'cheftestants' will explore the fresh flavors and local bounty of this rising culinary destination," it continued.

"Madison is a hidden gem of the American culinary scene, and ‘Top Chef’ could not have chosen a better place to include for its upcoming season," Destination Madison President and CEO Ellie Westman Chin said in a separate release.

"Madison has innovative chefs, exciting culinary makers, and is surrounded by some of the best agriculture in the country. We know contestants and viewers will be surprised and excited by what they find in Madison," she said.

Sarah Warner, spokesperson for Destination Madison, formerly the Greater Madison Convention and Visitors Bureau, said her organization doesn't know what Bravo's filming plans are, but said Madison's great food scene, farmers markets, chefs and restaurants will provide plenty of options in Madison and Dane County.

The timing is also unknown, she said, "but we are excited to see what Bravo’s "Top Chef" comes up with for their Wisconsin episodes."

Brovo representatives didn't immediately return calls or emails.

Chef and season 10 winner Kristen Kish has been named the host of the program and joins head judge Tom Colicchio and frequent judge Gail Simmons at the judges’ table this season.

Colicchio, a celebrity chef who co-founded the Gramercy Tavern in New York City, and Simmons, a Canadian-American food writer and cookbook author, both serve as executive producers for the series. Padma Lakshmi hosted for the last 19 seasons.

Ryan Flynn, senior vice president at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said Kish, who was born in South Korea and adopted into a family in Kentwood, Michigan, is "the perfect host for the next chapter of 'Top Chef' as we take on a new region of the country we haven’t explored."

The show has had many international adaptations and spinoffs since debuting in 2006. It has filmed seasons in New Orleans, Boston, Kentucky and Colorado and other U.S. cities

The reality show awards cash prizes to those not told to "please pack your knives and go."

Season 20, "World All-Stars,” was based in London, and brought together former "Top Chef" competitors from around the world.

The Bravo release included a comment from Gov. Tony Evers: "We are honored to be able to welcome 'Top Chef' to Wisconsin for its upcoming season. We’re proud to be known here for our rich food culture, talented chefs and exceptional local ingredients. I know our diverse culinary traditions will help inspire the participants, captivate viewers and showcase all of the great things Wisconsin has to offer."

The "Top Chef" Wisconsin shows are being produced in partnership with Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, Travel Wisconsin, Visit Milwaukee, Destination Madison, Destination Door County, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association.