"Top Chef," the 17-year-old Bravo reality cooking show, wrapped up four days of filming in Madison Sunday at The Harvey House.

"It's been fantastic. I mean, they're an incredible crew and a really wonderful team. They've been super communicative and helpful," said Shaina Robbins Papach, who with her husband, Joe Papach, opened the elegant, high-end supper club in July 2021 on West Washington Avenue.

The Papaches joined "Top Chef" judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons at the judges' table as guest judges Sunday. Chef Kristen Kish, the show's season 10 winner, is the new host for the program as it enters its 21st season.

L'Etoile chef and co-owner Tory Miller and his wife, Kristine Miller, L'Etoile's head pastry chef, were also on hand at The Harvey House as guest judges.

"It was really amazing watching Kristen and Tom and Gail do their thing," Robbins Papach said. "They're very skilled at evaluating cuisine. It was also interesting to hear Joe evaluate other people's cuisine, and Tory and Kristine. It was a really fun table to be a part of."

Colicchio said he remembers when Joe Papach cooked at Gramercy Tavern, the famous New York City restaurant he founded with Danny Meyer, but left in 2006, the same year "Top Chef" started. He and Simmons have been with the show from the beginning.

Papach worked at Gramercy in Colicchio's last year, and Shaina worked there after Colicchio left. It's where the Papaches met.

Colicchio said he had dinner at The Harvey House during his Madison visit and looked into the kitchen. "I was like, 'Oh yeah, of course I recognize him. But that was 20 years ago."

He said he had a pork chop at the restaurant that he enjoyed.

It was Colicchio's first time in Madison and he said he didn't get out a lot, but was impressed with the Dane County Farmers' Market, one of the filming locations where contestants gathered food for a challenge on Saturday.

"The farmers' market was exceptional," he said, adding that he wished he would've been in a position to buy and cook some of the amazing vegetables he saw. But he was staying in a hotel. "I thought it was a really great scene, a good place to watch people."

He said he loved that the crowd could only walk in one direction. "Everybody was really nice. There were a lot of people. A few people asked for pictures, but a lot of people just came up and said, 'Hey, thanks for being here.'"

Simmons, a food writer and cookbook author, was in Madison in 2017 as part of a book tour, but said it was in the middle of winter, she was 2½ months pregnant and not feeling her best.

"This has been totally different. I've had a blast," Simmons said after Sunday's filming. "It's such a lovely town... There's just a lot of great energy here."

She said she was particularly impressed with the farmers' market, which she said lived up to its hype. "Quite honestly, I've never seen anything like it."

Simmons said she had heard a lot of buzz about Mickie's Dairy Bar, so her husband and 5-year-old son went at 9 a.m. Sunday and brought her back some rhubarb coffee cake and chili eggs. "Everything was delicious," she said.

Her 9-year-old daughter is also in town with her, but didn't go out for breakfast because she likes to stay with Simmons through the hair and makeup process in the morning. "That's her favorite thing," Simmons said.

The show was in Milwaukee before Madison, and Simmons said she'd never been there, and was a little hesitant because she knew nothing about the city.

But a close friend she went to college with lives there and was able to take her out to experience the city as an insider.

"The chef community seems really nice everywhere we go," Simmons said. "What's special about 'Top Chef' is we come in and we work so closely with so many chefs in town that it gives us an opportunity to get to know it from their angle."

Colicchio said he was in a group of seven who went to dinner at the Tornado Steak House, where he ordered the duck breast and "bunches of shrimp cocktails."

The "Top Chef" star said he was in Milwaukee years ago and had dinner with Chef Paul Bartolotta, co-founder and owner of The Bartolotta Restaurants, for the anniversary of one of his restaurants. He said he's also been to the Kohler Food & Wine festival in Kohler twice.

Colicchio said he likes to describe his annual six-week "Top Chef" filming commitments like going away to summer camp. "You have your camp friends and there's all the crew. A lot of the crew have been here for years... And then when you're done, you go away and you'll see them again next year."

Wisconsin will be the location for the upcoming season, but the show will do its finale somewhere else, he said. Last season, the show started in London, but ended up in Paris.

Colicchio said his favorite location for the show has been Singapore because "it's so different," but he's also appreciated Italy, Mexico, Hawaii and Juneau, Alaska.

When "Top Chef" picks a location, he said, it's not about the restaurants. "We're not going for a restaurant experience. We look for a lot of food traditions. And everywhere in this country, there's great food traditions. And it usually is associated with the immigrant past and present."

Colicchio said the show has a great team that gets to a place far in advance to start digging. He said with Miller Beer being a ubiquitous brand from Milwaukee, they got to shoot in a Miller cave, which he called "really cool."

The crumbling beer caves at Miller Brewing are open to the public. They're dug into the ground and lined with vaulted brick ceilings. The caves were where beer was stored before refrigeration, according to OnMilwaukee Magazine.

"And so, finding places like that, locations to shoot, they're all around and it's not always the obvious. You want to dig a little bit, like I didn't know that Door County has amazing cherries. Someone did the research and found that out," he said.

Colicchio said they film a lot in restaurants because they have kitchens, but the show works "in the field too," where the producers and crew stage makeshift kitchens.

Kish, who was adopted from South Korea at four months old and grew up in Kentwood, Michigan, said one of the highlights of her time in Madison was finding Za's Exotic Snacks, an international candy and snack shop at 515 University Ave..

"That's my jam," she said. "I had a great time. They have Cheetos from Japan. They have candy from all over the world. It's pretty fantastic."

Kish said that although she had a nice time talking to Tory Miller, she didn't know that he was also Born in South Korea and adopted at about 18 months to parents in Racine.

"We could be cousins," Kish said, laughing. "Top Chef" filmed Saturday on the roof of L'Etoile, and Kish said Miller was welcoming. She said she enjoyed being able to dine with him and hear his opinions about food.