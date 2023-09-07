Wisconsin Public Radio host Tom Clark is retiring from the national radio show “Zorba Paster On Your Health,” which he helped create and is broadcast in Wisconsin and 17 other states and Canada.

Paster was a regular guest on Clark’s morning show before the pair spun off their occasional conversations into a show of its own on Jan. 4, 1992.

WPR will broadcast Clark’s final episode, a tribute to his work with Paster, at 8 a.m. Saturday, with a repeat at 1 p.m. The show airs on The Ideas Network, which in Madison can be heard on WHA-AM 970. A full list of stations can be found online.

Karl Christenson, who has regularly filled in for Clark and has been executive producer of the program since 2013, is taking on the role of weekly co-host.

“Tom and I are like brothers,” Paster said in a press release. “Every week for more than 30 years we chatted, laughed and had lots and lots of fun entertaining and educating people about health and wellness.

“He brought a unique talent, insight, charm and charisma that made the show spectacular. It has been an absolute honor and pleasure to work with him,” Paster said.

In 2003, Clark stepped down from co-hosting the early-morning public affairs call-in show on WPR after 13 years. Early in 2022, Paster retired as a doctor at the Oregon SSM Health clinic.

WPR spokesperson Jeffrey Potter said the chemistry and laughter between Clark and Paster have been compared to those of another popular public radio duo, former “Car Talk” hosts and brothers Tom and Ray Magliozzi.

“Zorba Paster On Your Health” is different because it focuses on a topic some people find intimidating, their health and well-being, Potter said. “Whether it’s fielding questions about a cancer diagnosis or TikTok diets, the show succeeds with a bedside manner that offers sound medical perspective with compassion and humor.”

WPR director Sarah Ashworth said in the release that Christenson is the perfect person to take over as co-host.

“He has worked wonderfully with both Tom and Zorba as a producer and he’s built his own compelling connection with listeners as fill-in host this summer,” she said.

In addition to producing the show, Christenson has been a contributing producer to WPR’s “Wisconsin Life” and “Central Time.” His original music has been part of numerous award-winning podcasts at the station, including “Derailed,” “Mapped Out” and “Open and Shut,” a partnership with Wisconsin Watch.

As the father of two young children, Christenson brings a different perspective to his conversations with Paster and the issues on the show, Potter said.