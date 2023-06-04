When you’re searching for something sweet after lunch or dinner, homemade chocolate pudding will become your go-to dessert.
It’s important to note that homemade chocolate pudding can lack flavor if you don’t use enough chocolate, and it can even develop a grainy texture if there’s too much cocoa butter. But by using a modest amount of bittersweet chocolate paired with unsweetened cocoa and espresso powder, you can achieve maximum chocolate flavor.
Milk, heavy cream and an egg yolk provide the silky-smooth finish you’d expect for this luscious dessert.