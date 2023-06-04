Small-batch creamy chocolate pudding

Servings: 2

Ingredients

¾ teaspoon vanilla extract

teaspoon espresso powder

3 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon Dutch-processed cocoa

2 teaspoons cornstarch

¼ teaspoon table salt

3 tablespoons heavy cream

1 large egg yolk

¾ cup whole milk

1 ½ tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into 2 pieces

1 ½ ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped fine

Directions

Stir together vanilla and espresso powder in a bowl; set aside. Whisk sugar, cocoa, cornstarch and salt together in a large saucepan. Whisk in cream and yolk until fully incorporated, making sure to scrape the corners of the saucepan. Whisk in milk until incorporated.

Place saucepan over medium heat; cook, whisking constantly, until mixture is thickened and bubbling over the entire surface, 4 to 6 minutes. Cook 30 seconds longer, remove from heat, add butter and chocolate, and whisk until melted and fully incorporated. Whisk in vanilla mixture.

Pour pudding through a fine-mesh strainer into a bowl. Press lightly greased parchment paper against the surface of the pudding and place in the refrigerator to cool, at least 1 ½ hours or up to 2 days. Whisk pudding briefly and serve.