Madison Opera artistic director John DeMain had a fitful night's sleep Saturday after Opera in the Park got canceled for the first time in the event's 22-year history.

He called it discombobulating.

"You take these things in stride, but at the same time it's a kind of a shock. And so, you know, when I was trying to sleep, the music was going through my mind and the whole reliving the event was going through my mind," DeMain said.

Kathryn Smith, Madison Opera's general director, said at 7 p.m. Saturday, an hour before showtime, it was a beautiful summer day in Garner Park. "It was just lovely, and then this thing came in."

The thunderstorm pelted down rain for 30 minutes and had intrepid opera-goers taking refuge in their vehicles.

Opera in the Park has a 5 p.m. deadline to make the call if the program will go on as scheduled Saturday night or be postponed to Sunday, its rain date. The Opera didn't update its website to say it would, in fact, be held, so thousands of people converged on the park.

Smith said she had a conversation with a WKOW-TV meteorologist earlier in the day. And at 4 p.m., spoke to Bob Lindmeier, WKOW-TV's senior chief meteorologist. The station is one of the event's sponsors.

A fierce storm wasn't in the forecast, Smith said. At one point, there was the potential for possible light rain, "but that had been predicted at various points during the day and never happened."

She said shortly before 7 p.m., Lindmeier was calling for a "70% chance of dry, no major storms, no lightning."

At first, the concert was pushed to 8:30 p.m., with audience members and musicians taking shelter from the rain in their vehicles or under tents on the grounds.

Smith said she was first told that the rain would pass quickly, and the concert could take place.

But by its start, another front came in behind it with more rain. "So that was the point at which we said, 'Okay, clearly we're not starting back up.' "

Smith said the Opera couldn't hold the event the next night because it would have come at a cost of about $50,000 above the $300,000 already spent.

"What people don't know is that Madison Opera pays for every part of Opera in the Park," she said. "We pay for the park, we pay for the police, we pay for the buses that bring the orchestra and the chorus to the park. We pay for every single thing."

Some of those costs would have to be paid twice if the concert were held Sunday.

"Everyone was there. The police were already working, we'd already had buses to get the singers there. We already had the crew there," Smith said. "We are a nonprofit arts organization, so that's a decision I made because that is a burden beyond what we can bear."

Smith told people to leave the park at 7:45 p.m., she said.

Lindmeier said he gave Smith a call at 6:30 p.m., after his newscast, when it became apparent to him that storms to the northwest were holding together. He said it was likely there would be storms going through during the time of the performance. He said he increased the odds from 30% to 70% and was told it was too late to reschedule.

"I was framing it as isolated activity, but it turned out the models were wrong and the storms really blew up," he said. "So it was a misforecast from basically the models not handling that situation well at all."

Smith and DeMain said Madison Opera has invited the event's featured soloists back next year for the same program if their schedules allow.

DeMain raved about soprano Katerina Burton, tenor Martin Luther Clark, mezzo-soprano Emily Fons and baritone Weston Hurt. "They were fabulous singers, just fabulous. I mean, we were all in awe of how gloriously they sang."

The soloists would have joined the 45-member Madison Opera Chorus and 48 musicians from the Madison Symphony Orchestra on the stage.

DeMain said he was sitting in the air-conditioned artist trailer behind the stage with the soloists watching the rain pound down when they got word the concert was called off.

The instruments can't get a drop of rain on them, he said, and some orchestra members play too close to the edge of the stage if the wind changes.

The conductor described the situation as "bizarre." The weather, he said, was "pulling a fast one."

"This is the era of climate change and crazy weather," he said. "And so, who knows? We have to hope that doesn't happen again."