Since 2010, Friends of Olin-Turville have held concerts in the Olin Park pavilion, bringing in well-known local acts like Cris Plata, Whiskey Farm and Lou and Peter Berryman.

But this year the free concert series, usually held in May, will take place in September, said FOOT coordinator Tom DeChant. “We just couldn’t secure the dates fast enough for the bands.”

And instead of Tuesday nights, the concerts will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursdays: Sept. 7, 14, 21, and 28.

FOOT has held a September dance series just as long, and this year it flipped the calendar, and held the dances in May. Weather also played a role in the scheduling, with May being too cold and wet for concerts, DeChant said. “We’ve had better luck with September.”

The concerts in 2021 were also in September. There were no concerts in 2020 due to COVID.

The 64-acre park is between John Nolen Drive and Monona Bay. There are 3.1 miles of hiking and cross-country sky trails in the adjoining Turville Point Conservation Park.

Concerts and dancing are held inside the restored 1884 pavilion. “People are working up a sweat anyhow,” DeChant said, adding that its better to hold the dancing in colder weather. Not as many people show up to the concerts when it’s cold out.

The concerts attract about 150 people on good-weather days and as few as 25 on bad-weather days, he said.

“People enjoyed them and they just became part of the neighborhood culture,” DeChant said.

This year’s musical acts haven’t been finalized.

Activity in the park

FOOT has been able to bring activity in the park “at oddball times,” DeChant said. “The park is always busy on weekends, particularly in the summer. But we wanted to go in on weeknights, you know, the shoulder months, like May and September, just keeping more activity in the park.”

The group started in 2010, and did its first concert that year, said former Madison police Sgt. Jim Dexheimer, who has funded the concerts from the beginning and said he will this year, too. It’s something he doesn’t like to publicize.

The idea for the series was hatched in 2009 when the Madison Police Department and Madison Parks Division encouraged neighborhood residents to form a group that would put activities in the park to disrupt and discourage casual hookups that were taking place in Turville Point between men in the 2000s.

Dexheimer said the pavilion seemed like it was being underutilized, although the Parks Division rents it out for weddings and other activities. The concert series was a way to engage the community.

The Parks Division let FOOT use the pavilion for free as long as they didn’t charge for the concerts. The first year FOOT only scheduled one concert, Lou and Peter Berryman, who were friends of Dexheimer’s and charged a reduced rate. Most of the musical acts are paid about $400.

Lou and Peter Berryman, now semi-retired, even wrote a song about the Olin Park concert series, that starts:

“The Olin Park pavilion is where all of us are right now,

which makes it more important than anywhere else somehow.

Mount Everest is amazing, but you can’t get there by car.

Milwaukee is exotic, but that’s not where we are.

Olin Park, not quite dark, wide awake, by the lake.

Us and you, deer tick, too, it’s one night in a million.”

That first show was so successful, FOOT decided to do it four or five weeks in a row and the Parks Division was agreeable, said Dexheimer, who prefers the concerts in May.

“The park season really starts in spring and in May the conservancy (Turville Point) is just fantastic,” Dexheimer said. “Wildflowers and the spring ephemerals are blooming. So, it seemed like good time to bring people into the park.”

Also, May is before there’s too much other outdoor live music going on, he said.

‘Mom’s account’

Dexheimer said he came from a poor family with six kids, so he didn’t expect to be left any money when his mother died in 2009. But he got several thousand dollars and put it into an account he called “Mom’s account,” and he wanted to spend it on something special.

That was how he came to support the concert that first year. “I wanted it to be anonymous. I didn’t want to make a big deal about it,” he said.

Then the next year, he did it again. He said he figured his mom would’ve appreciated the great community events.

Dexheimer, a FOOT member who lives in the former town of Madison, was on the community policing team from 2009 to 2012, and did a lot of policing by bike.

That’s how he made a connection with Chris and Sara Fortune, who owned Saris, the local bicycle rack company, and they provided half of the funding for four or five years, he said.

Dexheimer said Herman Goldstein, a longtime UW-Madison Law School professor who died in 2020, was the inspiration for everything the MPD, the Parks Division and FOOT did in Turville Point, which included cutting back invasive shrubs and closing off part of the frontage road into the park for cars.

Goldstein’s vision of policing influenced many other projects in the community that employed alternative policing practices to solve problems, he said. “He was one of the biggest authorities on policing in the United States and probably the world.”

Take a look at 'Immersive Van Gogh'