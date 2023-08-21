The second annual National Cinema Day means $4 tickets on Sunday at Marcus Theatres in the Madison area.

Marcus spokesperson Jenni Tetzlaff said the company is also waiving online fees and extra charges that day. Each theater will still charge local and state taxes, she said.

On Marcus' "Value Tuesdays" tickets are $7 for non-members and $6 for members, but the tickets come with added fees.

Regular general admission tickets at Marcus' Palace Cinema in Sun Prairie, for example, are $14.66 during prime time before taxes and fees.

In a press release, the Cinema Foundation said National Cinema Day is designed "to celebrate the magic of the movies on the big screen."

The release said the one-day event is being held nationwide at about 3,000 theaters and on more than 30,000 screens.

National Cinema Day at Marcus Theatres includes:

• $4 admission for any movie

• $3 regular-sized fountain drinks

• $3 hot dogs