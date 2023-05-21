Salmon piccata

Servings: 4

Ingredients

1 (2-pound) center-cut skinless salmon fillet, about 1 ½ inches thick

1 teaspoon table salt, divided

1 teaspoon pepper, divided

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

3 garlic cloves, sliced thin

2 teaspoons all-purpose flour

½ cup dry white wine

¼ cup water

2 tablespoons capers, rinsed

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest plus 1 tablespoon juice

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into 4 pieces

3 tablespoons chopped fresh dill

Directions

Cut salmon crosswise into 4 equal fillets. Pat salmon dry with paper towels and sprinkle all over with ½ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper.

Heat oil in a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until just smoking. Add salmon flesh side down. Cover and cook until browned on bottom and registering 125 degrees (for medium-rare), about 5 minutes, or 135 degrees (for medium), about 7 minutes. Remove skillet from heat and transfer salmon, browned side up, to platter or individual plates.

Return skillet to medium heat. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Stir in flour and cook for 15 seconds. Whisk in wine, water, capers, lemon zest and juice, remaining ½ teaspoon salt and remaining ½ teaspoon pepper. Bring to boil and cook for 30 seconds.

Off heat, whisk in butter, 1 piece at a time, until combined. Stir in dill. Spoon sauce over salmon. Serve.

Note: For skinless salmon, we refer to the side opposite where the skin used to be, which is typically more pink in color and more rounded, as the flesh side.