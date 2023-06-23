Stoughton resident Patty Cisneros Prevo says she’s had an extraordinary life. The places she’s traveled and the people she’s met as an elite disabled athlete are the focus of her new children’s book “Tenacious.” Her book comes out June 27 and she will discuss it during an event at Mystery to Me on July 1.

Q: Congratulations on “Tenacious.” It is your first book? How did it come about?

A: This is my first picture book. My background is the catalyst for this book. I acquired a spinal cord injury in a car accident when I was 18 years old. I got involved in wheelchair basketball — I was an athlete prior to my injury. My physical therapist had seen that and thought it would be a great avenue for me. It changed my life.

Q: Where did you play as an elite disabled athlete?

A: I started playing pretty competitively and learned about the Paralympics. I moved to Champaign/Urbana to attend the University of Illinois for my master’s and play on the collegiate wheelchair basketball team. (Later) I had a career with Team USA and won two gold medals in 2004 and 2008. I finished off my career in wheelchair basketball by playing overseas — I was recruited by a team in Germany. On that team we won three championships.

Q: What did you do after playing wheelchair basketball?

A: After I retired, I sort of moved on with life, got married, had kids and was a teacher. I realized there was this huge lack of children’s literature around those with disabilities. I could not find books that had a main character that was disabled. After having these incredible experiences ... I decided to write this book.

Q: Was writing the book what you expected?

A: Talk about being very naïve. (Fortunately) I have a very determined personality. (To help with my writing) I joined different writing groups. I attended writing conferences. I just tried to work on my craft.

Q: When did you start writing “Tenacious”?

A: I started writing this book in the fall of 2016. (Since then) “Tenacious” has gone through so many iterations and so many revisions.

Q: Was there something you needed to change that you weren’t expecting to that made the book better?

A: When I first started writing this book, my kids were really young, like 3 and 1. I really wanted to center (the book around) these disabled individuals who were also parents. (The book) was called “Playdate.” (However) all the writing groups I attended, these people are amazing, (suggested that) I just focus on the athletes. But I didn’t want to change it. (I thought) I am a mom, I really wanted to focus on that. (But) after hearing it so much ... you have to be willing to be flexible and change it.

Q: So you branched out to include all disabled athletes, not just moms? And the people featured in your book are real people, not characters?

A: Yes. They’re all real people. Most of them are Paralympians.

Q: Was it hard to decide who to highlight?

A: Yes, that was really difficult. We had to think of different sports and who I knew. We ended up opening it up to men as well. It was really difficult to select 15. Cheryl Klein, editorial director at Lee & Low, also encouraged me to add kids to the book. Delmace, he’s a WCMX — like BMX for the disabled/adaptive community — he rose to the top. Annabelle Geib, she has cerebral palsy, a pretty common disability with youth. I really wanted to make sure other disabilities were covered.

Q: What’s next for you? Do you plan to write another book?

A: I have currently three manuscripts that I’m working on. One is a story loosely based on me — a Mexican disabled wheelchair user. A book centered on intersectionality.

Q: What questions do you expect to be asked during events to promote your book?

A: In terms of events I’ve done in the past ... kids are really fascinated about how I drive, how I change, and how I do daily activities. They don’t see disabled people in general and they don’t see wheelchair users move outside of their chair. Some people will ask me if I’m sad about being disabled. I tell them that my life has been so extraordinary since my accident, there is nothing that I would change in my mind. The people that I’ve met, the places that I’ve traveled ... I would never undo that ... for the sake of walking or being ordinary again. I’m sure I’m going to get asked a lot of questions about the various equipment in the book.

Q: Is there anything else that you think people should know about the book?

A: In my own journey as a disabled person, not until recently did I learn about ableism. I really wanted to make sure that “Tenacious” showed some of the learning I’ve done over the last few years. I have a glossary in the back (and it lists) some of the words that are considered ableist or outdated and I provide alternatives for those words. I think if I can help ... have people just to be aware of ... and unlearn some of the things they know about disabilities, that’s a really important thing to do through this book.