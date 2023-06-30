Real estate business owner, speaker and now author Sara Alvarado says her recent book, “Dreaming in Spanish: An Unexpected Love Story in Puerto Vallarta,” takes readers through “all the messy stuff” of life, including getting sober and trying to heal from earlier traumas by creating a new life.

Alvarado will discuss her book, published in March, during an event at Kismet Books in Verona in early July.

Q: You have many careers. Can you talk to me about your background and the work that you do?

A: Currently I’m working on a writing, speaking and teaching career full time. My husband runs the real estate company Alvarado Real Estate Group. I’m on the board for Own It Building Block Wealth, which I helped start in 2021. I do a number of community activity work, too.

Q: Why did you decide to write a book?

A: I have wanted to write a book since post-college. I started writing this book in 2013 and then I shelved it and I started writing a business book and then I came back to this book in October 2020.

Q: Have you published a book before?

A: Not a book, but I have written “A Guide for Change Agents” and the “Racial Justice Toolkit for Real Estate Professionals,” in addition to articles and essays, but nothing to this extent.

Q: What has the response been?

A: It has been wonderful. I have shared a lot on Facebook for many years. I don’t think anyone has been surprised about the extent of vulnerability that my book has shown. It hasn’t been as bad as I was preparing myself for in terms of having people know so much about me. Most of the feedback is from other women thanking me for sharing stories they can relate to. And I get a lot of comments of how brave I am. It has redefined the word “brave” for me.

Q: How is the book laid out?

A: There are four parts, the first part is the back and forth. I start at the point where I’m leaving the Madison area and flying to Mexico in hope of healing and trying to find a new life. I need to give some context so the first 100 pages incorporate flashbacks. Once I’m in Mexico, after getting married, then it’s straight forward from there. The second half of the book is what it’s like being a white woman in Mexico, having a baby in a foreign country, and navigating social complexities — a lot of racial awareness — integrating and trying to find out how to belong.

Q: So you lived in Mexico for a long time. How long have you been back in Madison?

A: We came here in 2002, which is where the book ends. The book includes stories that lead us to moving back and what kind of decisions those were and how we made those as a couple and a family. We go back to Mexico every year, a couple of times a year. It was always important for our kids to have a strong relationship with our family in Puerto Vallarta.

Q: Your writing is so detailed from a time that might be painful to remember. Did you use journals to aid you while writing?

A: I have so many journals that helped create the book. It was incredibly helpful. I really encourage people to journal. Writing some of the hard stuff was part of the healing process. I think it’s really important for people to share their stories. Everyone can relate to navigating trauma. There were definitely certain parts that were harder than others ... but that was what was necessary and part of the process ... I wrote it for me, I wrote it for my family. I didn’t want the story to die with me.

Q: Do you still journal?

A: Yes, a lot. I don’t share everything on the socials, and there is a lot that isn’t in the book. My journals are where I get to write through joy, pain and ordinary life. I have a number of writer friends who are all about journaling old school — with a notebook and pen — but I prefer journaling in a word doc.

Q: Public speaking has been a big part of your life before writing the book. How do you expect to incorporate the book into your presentations?

A: I have done plenty of speaking and teaching and training around racial justice, whiteness and real estate — that’s what I’ve been working on the past 10 years. There’s a number of things I can speak about. Usually the common denominator in the topics I talk about is challenging conversations — the hard stuff — where there is shame, where there is guilt ... using those stories to relate and move the needle.

Q: What do you love about public speaking?

A: I have a very loud, strong personality. Some of the conversations tend to be heavy — to bring a different aspect to the conversation, but I don’t take myself too seriously. The other thing that has been a natural fit for me is that I don’t have a problem sharing my own personal stories where I don’t look great. I have said the wrong thing, I have made mistakes, yet I’m not a bad person, I’m lovable. Being able to have that ... perspective ... sharing some of those stories that a lot of people might be scared to share is actually a huge benefit to people. We can’t change what we can’t talk about. I think it helps take the fear out of the question “how do I take the next step?” And it reinforces “if she can do it, I can do it.” Silence is very dangerous when we’re talking about racism, sexism and systems of oppression.

Q: What was the most challenging aspect of writing the book?

A: The hardest part with this book was there were so many themes. The feedback was to simplify and cut some of the themes. It can be challenging for readers to get from the first part of the book to the second half, but I couldn’t tell the story without including all the different threads.

Q: Do you plan to write another book?

A: I have more books in me, for sure. I’d like to write another memoir that focuses on my racial justice journey. I also hope to write a book about my mom’s Alzheimer’s journey and the spiritual aspect of it.