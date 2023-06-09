Author Hanna Halperin says her latest book, “I Could Live Here Forever,” set in Madison, “is a little bit of a love letter” to the city.

Halperin, who earned her Master’s in Fine Arts degree from UW-Madison, said she wrote the book during the pandemic. It was such an isolated time and it was nice to remember Madison with such fondness, she said. Halperin will discuss her book during an event at A Room of One’s Own bookstore later this month.

Q: Congratulations on “I Could Live Here Forever.” Could you give us some background on you and your writing?

A: I got my MFA from UW-Madison in 2014. I lived (in Madison) for two years. My book takes place ... at the university, from the point of view of a character, a young woman named Leah, going through the MFA program. I loved living in Madison and used to go to A Room of One’s Own often. I live in Boston now.

Q: When did your book come out and what has the response been like?

A: It came out in April. It’s been really amazing hearing from readers. It’s a book about an intense relationship. A young woman moves to Madison and falls in love with this guy, Charlie, recovering from a heroin addiction. The book follows their intense relationship. It’s been interesting to have people reach out and share ... how the relationship in the book has resonated with them. It’s been good to have it out.

Q: The book takes place in a city in which you lived and the main character is a student in the same program you completed. Is the book autobiographical at all?

A: It’s a novel, it’s fiction, but I drew inspiration from my time in Madison, and some of it pulled from my experience (as a domestic violence counselor). But I don’t really think of the relationship (in the book) to be an abusive relationship. It’s troubled. I was thinking a lot about what it’s like to be in a relationship with high highs and low lows and how difficult it can be to leave. As much as (the book is) about heroin addiction, it’s also about what it can feel like to feel addicted to a relationship. Leah is so drawn into the relationship even though it’s so destructive, she can’t leave.

Q: Is this novel similar or different from your first, “Something Wild”?

A: I wouldn’t say it’s wildly different. The first book is also about intense and troubled relationships. A family is dealing with domestic violence (and the book is) more about a sister relationship, while their mother’s in a domestic violence relationship. They felt like really different books to write, though.

Q: How do people relate to your books?

A: I think the interesting thing is whether you’ve been in a relationship with an addict or not ... this feels especially extreme ... (the character) Charlie relapses pretty quickly. Anyone who’s been in a relationship, especially a co-dependent relationship, can relate (to the book). I think it’s more of a book about a relationship rather than addiction. I don’t think you have to have gone through that to experience a dynamic similar to what’s (in the book) or to have felt that intensity.

Q: Are you still working as a domestic violence counselor?

A: I was working at an intimate partner abuse education program and I left that in March, right before the book came out. I’m going to see what comes next.

Q: What’s next for you? Another book?

A: I’m at the very beginning of starting something new. It’s so early, I don’t know how to talk about it yet.

Q: What do you expect to discuss during the event at A Room of One’s Own?

A: I’m really excited to do the event with Chloe Benjamin — she’s a writer I’ve known since I lived in Madison. She also went through the MFA program a few years before me. I imagine we’ll be able to talk about the Madison setting and why I chose to set it there. I’ll probably read a little from the beginning of the book.

The book is very grounded in true-life details about the city. My years living in Madison was one of the most social times in my life. It was very pleasurable to immerse myself in those details during the isolation of lockdown, which was when I wrote the first draft. I’d be curious to hear from people from Madison, who’ve read the book, what it was like for them.