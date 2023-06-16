Christa Bruhn’s first book, a memoir, has been 10 years in the making and looks at her personal story and impressions of the Palestinian people — first as a student and later as a mother. “It’s been a journey,” said Bruhn, who lives in Madison.

“Crossing Borders: The Search for Dignity in Palestine” was published in May and Bruhn said having it out has been “super exciting.”

“The book is about my family, what I have experienced and witnessed,” she said. “To be able to write from my own life and share my story with the world is really a privilege.”

Q: Congratulations on “Crossing Borders.” I understand you’d worked on the memoir for several years. Why was it important to you to have it published this year?

A: It was really important to me to release the book this year with the 75th anniversary of the founding of the State of Israel. For Palestinians, it marks the commemoration of the loss of Palestine, the loss of their homeland, what Palestinians call the Nakba, which is Arabic for Catastrophe. It was very important to me to commemorate that moment in history.

Q: You have very personal connections to Palestine. What is your background?

A: I grew up in Detroit, so I witnessed the fallout of racism and marginalization firsthand. My kids’ dad is from Palestine. We felt it was important to raise our kids in the United States ... so they had all the opportunities and privileges of being American. We always went back to Palestine, almost every year, to let our children spend time with their extended family and be exposed to the Arabic language and Palestinian culture. It’s made for an interesting, challenging life. We have many chapters in our lives.

Q: How did you come to Madison?

A: For a while we were coming to Madison as food vendors at Art Fair on the Square with German-roasted almonds, then Middle Eastern food. We decided to make Madison our home and opened a restaurant, the Shish Café. We’ve been here 28 years now. I have an academic background. I did my bachelor’s in International Studies at the University of Michigan–Dearborn. That’s when I met my husband at a campus event about Palestine at Wayne State University in Detroit, where I was studying Arabic. I went on to do my master’s in Middle Eastern Studies at the University of Michigan. I always wanted to go back to school for my Ph.D. and ended up doing it here in Madison in Education.

Q: So, you collected much of what you learned about daily Palestinian life during your visits to Palestine? How often did you go?

A: We went mostly in the summer during school vacations, or extended winter breaks. One year I spent the whole year there with our sons before our daughter was born. I had studied Arabic, but that year I really got the spoken language down and experienced what it’s like to live under Israeli occupation and contrast that to the freedoms we have here as Americans. The book is really a braided memoir of weaving my personal experience as a mother with ... the story I needed to tell about the day-to-day lives of Palestinians, the challenges they face living in what I call the shadow of the State of Israel.

Q: How did you first become interested in Palestine?

A: I was only 18 when I went to Gaza and Jerusalem. I was a student studying abroad in Germany during the Cold War and had the opportunity to visit these two families, one Palestinian refugees from Jaffa, the other new Jewish immigrants to Israel, two completely different worlds. That experience planted the seed for the rest of my life.

This book is the culmination of a lifetime of experiences. As a reader, you really go along on this journey with me. I didn’t speak Arabic when I first went there so you get to learn about the language and culture with me. You get to see Palestine through my eyes. I’m coming at the situation through the lens of dignity. That’s the golden thread that weaves all the stories together and where the title of the book came from.

Q: You mention a reason for writing the book is that some people find this part of the world too complicated to understand. How do you make it understandable?

A: People talk about the situation on the ground as so complicated. That’s not true at all. It’s really quite simple. It’s a conflict over land. The Jewish people’s history is tied to the ancient land of Israel and the Palestinians are the Indigenous population of that area. They both see the whole land as their own. For Israelis, Palestine is Israel. For Palestinians, Israel is Palestine. For me, it’s that simple. Two peoples and one land.

And yet that’s where the problem starts. Two historical narratives tied to the same land. One of them has power over the other. It’s not a democracy. The very definition of the state favors Jews over Palestinians. There’s the Law of Return that gives any Jew anywhere in the world the right to citizenship in Israel. Palestinians want equal rights and the Right of Return to live with dignity in their homeland.

Q: Do you have plans to travel to Palestine anytime soon?

A: I definitely will be getting over there this year. I plan to do some events related to my book in Europe on the way and also in Palestine locally.

Q: What can you tell us about the artwork used as the book’s cover?

A: The artist who painted the painting is the late Palestinian artist Ismail Shammout, whose family was forced out of their hometown of Lydd in 1948. I reached out to his family to use this painting called “Life Prevails.” Even though there’s been all this history and fighting over land and borders, this painting is full of life. It includes celebrations like scenes of marriage, the market with the orange cart symbolizing the famous Jaffa oranges, lots of kids representing the next generation, and places very dear to Palestinians like the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem, the Church (of the Annunciation) in Nazareth, the White Tower of Ramle, and the Mediterranean Sea.

Q: You also have a passion for food and photography — how have those interests complemented your work and research about Palestine?

A: Our family has had a journey of food. We’ve done food vending, which led to a restaurant. Now we have this family business overseas, Canaan Palestine, exporting olive oil on a fair trade organic basis. My sons are both working in that operation. We have that whole culture of food in our family. You can’t read my book without getting hungry. So much of the day-to-day culture in Palestine is around food — wild harvesting, going to the market, being invited to these elaborate dinners as a guest. Perhaps in the future, I’ll do a book focusing exclusively on food and the cultural history of Palestine.

I also take a lot of pictures and they’re basically what I am seeing and trying to convey as raw perception to others. However, my book has zero pictures. Twenty maps, but no photographs. Maps and the people who draw maps and borders have power over others. Even as American citizens, Israel has power over my family. I put maps instead of photos in the book for that very reason. I will be divulging a repertoire of photographs on my website. Pictures can speak a thousand words. It is a big part of my life, but I’ve had to focus on the written word.