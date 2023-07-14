The first line or phrase or paragraph of a book can set the tone and hook the reader. Cayce Osborne’s opening line of her debut novel, “I Know What You Did,” definitely gets your attention: “Substitute gynecologists are the worst.”

The book, which is not about medical visits, will be published this week. Osborne, who lives in Madison, will discuss her novel during an event at Mystery to Me bookstore later this month.

Q: Congrats on “I Know What You Did.” Could you give a brief synopsis of the book?

A: Yes. The main character is Petal. She’s set up a life in New York City where she doesn’t have to do anything difficult or deal with anything about her past. Then everyone starts talking about this book and she realizes she’s named in the book as someone who has done terrible things. Because of these terrible things in her past, she knows her secrets are going to come out. She has to return to Madison, where she grew up, to figure out who wrote the book and why they are accusing her.

Q: In this book everyone is talking about, the main character is named in the dedication. What inspired that element?

A: I’m a huge reader and I have more recently been on a reading roll with mysteries and thrillers. A lot of my ideas come when I’m reading something else. I think “that is so cool, how did they do it or what would be my take?” I was reading Anthony Horowitz’s “Magpie Murders” and you start reading this Hercule Poirot-type story, then you realize that it’s a book within a book. I loved being fooled that way. I wondered how you could use a dedication in the beginning of a book to fool the reader into not knowing what was going on in the book. What if the dedication wasn’t a dedication, but a threat.

Q: The main character has a wonderfully Wisconsin last name: Woznewski. How did you choose that name?

A: I wanted the name of a true Wisconsinite. Pair it with a first name that was very unique (Petal) so it was very obvious and no mistaking (that the author was talking about her in the dedication). She’s not Jane Smith. I had to Google the name and no, I don’t believe there is another Petal Woznewski on Earth.

Q: What was your inspiration for Petal Woznewski?

A: I love reading books about women who are not perfect. I really love Sara Gran’s Claire DeWitt series. She’s a private detective who’s a mess. She’s just such an interesting character. I wanted to write a female character that was complicated, with events in her past that created the adult she became. The troubled male detective is a pretty common trope, especially in noir, but I was much more interested in exploring a troubled woman.

Q: At least part of the book is set in New York. Have you lived or spent time there?

A: Only as a tourist. I used it mainly as ... somewhere people can go and be anonymous and get lost. My character first tries Chicago, because that’s the closest, but she needs the biggest of big cities — big-city noise to drown out all the scary voices in her head.

Q: What was the writing process like for you? How long did it take?

A: I took about eight to 10 months to write it, revise it, go through all my Beta readers to give feedback. This is about the fifth book I’ve written on a long journey to becoming a published author. It’s been a seven-year journey (and I’ve had to answer the question) “what do I really want to write?” I landed in the mystery space.

Q: I know you also work full time at UW-Madison. Did you take time off to finish “I Know What You Did?”

A: When I get excited about an idea, I take any possible time I can find to write. I do lunch hours, evenings and weekends. I do occasionally take myself on mini writing retreats. My mom lives in Florida part time and I’ll go visit her, or I’ll just get a hotel room here in town and I’ll go and shut myself away and just concentrate on that. I’m a fairly fast writer. I’m also in a couple of different writing groups and I know I can call on them to tell me if things are going right or not. A lot of people have hobbies they make time for outside their job. This is mine. I’d love one day for it to become a career.

Q: The opening line of your book is ... compelling. Had you always known you wanted to start a book that way?

A: Compelling — that’s what I was going for. I’m fortunate to have a great doctor and the problem with having a great doctor is they are very busy and sometimes are needed elsewhere and you have to take a substitute. (The opening line) is not based on any specific exam, just that frustration of having an excellent doctor be not available. I knew Petal was going to be a challenging character and not all that likeable. I wanted to get readers on her side right away. Making her funny and sarcastic and putting her in a relatable situation — that’s how that first line was written. The first version of that line did have the F-bomb in it, but my editor very wisely schooled me that some people would be turned off by that immediately. (So) I dialed it down a bit.

Q: What made you want to write a thriller/mystery?

A: I like reading in all genres, even the literary novels I would read, the ones that compelled me the most were the ones that had some element of mystery or suspense. I want to make the reader feel that way. I want them to keep turning the page because they’re not sure. I started writing stories by doing these prompt contests — you get a genre and an object or location and write from there. It was a great way to try on all these genres — rom-com ... action adventure, women’s fiction ... even political satire, which was the most difficult. I finally settled on mystery and everything felt like it finally clicked.

Q: Do you plan to write more mysteries in the future?

A: I do want to continue in the mystery/thriller/suspense area. My editor, one of her big pieces of advice was while you’re waiting for the book to come out, work on the next thing if you can. There’s such a long time between (submission and publication). (So) I have a completed book and I just started another one.

Q: Can you tell us anything about the completed book or is it too soon?

A: I do feel like I will be setting most if not all of my books in Wisconsin. The next book is set in Wisconsin, not Madison. A woman goes through a surprise divorce and she searches for something that’s made her happy in the past. She loved her childhood summer camp, so she decides to buy a rundown summer camp in northern Wisconsin and open it for adults. Everything is going wonderfully until strange things start happening at the camp.

Q: Have you been to an adult summer camp?

A: I have not, but I know they do exist. It would be great fun. I did attend several when I was a kid. I loved camp. If I sell the book, maybe I’ll celebrate and do an adult summer camp.