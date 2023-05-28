Mixed berry scones

Servings: 8

For the scones:

1 ¾ cups frozen mixed berries

3 tablespoons powdered sugar

3 cups all-purpose flour

12 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into ½-inch pieces, chilled

cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 ¼ teaspoons salt

¾ cup plus 2 tablespoons whole milk

1 large egg plus 1 large yolk

For the glaze:

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1 tablespoon honey

Directions

Adjust oven rack to upper-middle position and heat oven to 425 F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. If your berry mix contains strawberries, cut them in half. Toss berries with powdered sugar in a bowl; freeze until needed.

Combine flour, 6 tablespoons butter, the granulated sugar, baking powder and salt in a food processor and process until butter is fully incorporated, about 15 seconds. Add remaining 6 tablespoons butter and pulse until butter is reduced to pea-size pieces, 10 to 12 pulses. Transfer mixture to a large bowl. Stir in berries.

Beat milk and egg and yolk together in a separate bowl. Make a well in the center of the flour mixture and pour in the milk mixture. Using a rubber spatula, gently stir mixture, scraping from edges of bowl and folding inward until very shaggy dough forms and some bits of flour remain. Do not overmix.

Turn out dough onto a well-floured counter and, if necessary, knead briefly until dough just comes together, about 3 turns. Using your floured hands and bench scraper, shape dough into a 12-by-4-inch rectangle, about 1 ½ inches tall. Using a knife or bench scraper, cut dough crosswise into 4 equal rectangles. Cut each rectangle diagonally into 2 triangles (you should have 8 scones total). Transfer scones to the prepared sheet. Bake until scones are lightly golden on top, 16 to 18 minutes, rotating pan halfway through baking.

While scones bake, combine melted butter and honey in a small bowl.

Remove scones from the oven and brush tops evenly with glaze mixture. Return scones to the oven and continue to bake until golden brown on top, 5 to 8 minutes longer. Transfer scones to a wire rack and let cool for at least 10 minutes before serving.

Notes: Work the dough as little as possible, just until it comes together. Work quickly to keep the butter and berries as cold as possible for the best results. An equal amount of frozen blueberries, raspberries, blackberries or strawberries (halved) can be used in place of a frozen berry mix.

To make ahead: Unbaked scones can be frozen for several weeks. After cutting scones into triangles, freeze them on a baking sheet. Transfer frozen scones to a zipper-lock freezer bag. When ready to bake, heat the oven to 375 F for 23 to 26 minutes. Glaze time will remain at 5 to 8 minutes.