Satay Peanut Nyonya Noodles

Ingredients

¼ cup yellow squash

¼ cup zucchini

¼ cup eggplant (optional)

¼ cup broccoli

¼ cup roasted peanuts

2 cups rice noodles or yellow noodles or 1 packet of ramen noodles

⅓ cup of Madame Chu Satay Peanut Nyonya

4 tablespoons water or coconut milk (add more for a thinner consistency)

½ lime

Cilantro

Directions

1. Bring a pot of water to boil. Blanch the vegetables and noodles for 5 minutes. Set aside in a mixing bowl.

2. Set aside 1 cup of the hot water for the peanut sauce. If using coconut milk, heat ½ cup of the coconut milk.

3. Add the satay peanut nyonya to a saucepan. Heat the sauce and add 4 tablespoons of water or coconut milk.

4. Use the reserved hot water or heated coconut milk to adjust the consistency of the sauce to your preference.

5. Add the peanut sauce to the bowl of noodles and blanched vegetables. Mix well.

6. Add roasted peanuts, cilantro and lime juice over the mixture.

7. Enjoy with proteins such as fried tofu, shredded chicken or a fried egg.

8. For extra heat, add Madame Chu Sambal Nyonya.