Dear Doc: I’m a trucker. I’m on the road lots of hours just rolling along. I’m overweight. I drink diet drinks all the time, my favorite being Diet Coke. I recently read that the World Health Organization said aspartame, which sweetens Diet Coke, causes cancer.

I don’t smoke. I don’t drink much. I have difficulty finding time to exercise — you try being in a rig like I’m driving, and you’ll see how hard it is. I don’t have a family history. So I’m concerned. What’s the bottom line here with this sweetener? – J.P., from the road

Dear J.P.: Well, let’s look at aspartame’s history. It was invented in the 1960s and approved by the Food and Drug Administration in the 1970s, then reapproved in 1981 after the approval was briefly revoked. I’m not sure why they suspended the approval for a while, but it probably had to do with safety studies.

Aspartame is 200 times sweeter than sugar — that’s why a pinch of it is sweeter than a teaspoon of white sugar or honey. It is the most studied food additive ever. More than 100 government regulatory bodies in country after country, including Canada and the EU (the ones we focus on most) approve it as safe for consumption at a normal level.

When approval was restored in 1981, they said an adult weighing about 132 pounds would have to drink 12 to 36 cans of soda containing aspartame every day for 20 years to put you at risk. That’s a helluva lot of soda.

Now, if you start drinking sugary soda, you’ll get bigger — and that has health consequences, among them diabetes. Aspartame, one of six sweeteners approved by U.S. regulators, is found in thousands of products, from packets of NutraSweet and Equal to sugar-free gum, diet sodas, teas, energy drinks, yogurts and other foods. It’s even used to sweeten various pharmaceutical products.

So what did the FDA say after the WHO came out with their thoughts on aspartame? They said, poppycock. Well, they didn’t actually say poppycock, but that’s the message they sent.

But on to a controversial idea in the same arena. Since we started drinking massive amounts of diet drinks, we’ve gotten fatter and fatter. One in five people consume Diet Coke or Coke Zero (for people who don’t want to “diet” but still don’t want the calories) every day.

Last year, we consumed 42.5 gallons of artificially sweetened soda per every man, woman and child. Consumption has risen 1,000% since Nixon was president. Wow!

In 1970, only 13% of adults were considered obese and only 6% of kids. Today, it’s 32% of adults and 18% of our kids.

One controversial theory is that artificially sweetened drinks encourage us to eat more. We stimulate our appetite with these sweeteners and run to the fridge or open up the snacks sometime during the day to satisfy the craving.

In other words, we don’t get calories from the drinks, but we do get the calories from the food we eat because we are somehow getting a dopamine response in our brain telling our gut that we need more food to be satisfied. Hmm ... it’s a perhaps only a theory, but it’s worth discussing.

My spin: Yes, you’re safe from cancer with aspartame drinks — or for that matter, any other artificially flavored drink. But if you think you’re safe with other artificial flavors, think again. They probably all have the same risk, including stevia.

Best drinks, you might have guessed it, are water, tea, coffee or other non-caloric unsweetened, drinks. Limit your sweets, be it sugar or industrialized sweetener. Stay well.