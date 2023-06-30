When they lived in L.A., Madison native Grace Wang and her Yorkie, Beni, got invited to all kinds of over-the-top celebrations for “dog-obsessed people,” as Wang describes them: pup-themed “bark mitzvahs,” “yappy hours” and other flashy galas designed for pooches and their humans.

Wang had received tiny Beni, a 1½-pound puppy at the start, as a gift from a friend, and the photogenic dog would soon become her constant companion, as well as the inspiration for her shop Petphoria. With both a permanent location in Middleton and a pop-up presence at Hilldale shopping center, the boutique shop — covered in logos featuring a dog uncannily resembling Beni himself — offers luxury pet gifts, such as custom dog bowls and pet treats in gift containers designed to even look good sitting on a kitchen counter.

The Petphoria owner loves being at Hilldale — where some customers and their dogs stop by daily — and hopes the pop-up might become a permanent resident there. The store even features a pup-size couch in pink for a canine photo or selfie.

“This is our demographic,” said Wang, a Memorial High School graduate who employs small and local businesses as her vendors. “Everything here is made with love.”

A few doors down from Petphoria, the front shop window at Morgan’s Shoes bears a sticker proclaiming it as a dog-friendly business. A dog bowl filled with water sparkles in the sunlight near the doorway.

Although only their humans wear shoes, companion dogs are frequent visitors to the shoe store, said staff member Megan Natzke. She doesn’t mind the extra visitors — even as a cat owner herself. “They’re usually very well-behaved,” she said.

Dog-friendly city

While statistics on dog-friendly local businesses are not readily available — neither Dane Buy Local, the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce, nor the Dane County Humane Society keeps track — dogs appear to be an increasingly welcome presence at Madison retail shops.

Pet supply stores have long held their doors open to well-behaved leashed canines, and chain stores such as Farm and Fleet are notably pet-friendly. It’s not unusual to see a dog in a shopping cart browsing at TJ Maxx.

Many local bars and breweries enthusiastically welcome four-legged foot traffic. At Cork ‘n Bottle, a neighborhood liquor store at 855 E. Johnson St., a former owner used to dole out treats to all the customers’ dogs. “So now they all know they can get treats here,” said general manager Dylan Kox. “Dogs love this place.”

Up and down State Street in Downtown Madison, conscientious business owners often set out bowls of water for dogs on a summertime stroll. Hilldale shopping center hosts a dog-friendly farmers market and so many pet-friendly businesses — 33 of them — that there’s a web page devoted to the specifics at hilldale.com/about/pet-friendly.

A quick Google search for “dog friendly businesses in Madison” yields plenty of results. On its website, Forbes Advisor ranked Madison as No. 8 on its list of “Best Cities for Dogs 2023” (San Francisco was No. 1).

Slow it down

But not everybody is crazy about this trend. So businesses compromise.

At Delta Beer Lab, dogs were officially welcomed into the taproom in late 2019 — but on Sundays only. In 2020, the brewery built an outdoor patio at its location at 167 E. Badger Road, where well-behaved dogs are always welcome.

“‘Do you allow dogs in the taproom?’ is a question we get a lot, and we know there is a crossover of (people) that like to go to breweries and bring their pups with them,” said Michelle Riehn, a Delta Lab co-owner who is widely known as Speedy.

“We also had a few regulars that mentioned for one reason or another that they appreciate we don’t allow dogs in our taproom. We wanted to find a way to keep both sides happy, so we created ‘Sundays are for the dogs.’ If you want to bring your pup inside, you can do so on this day. If you don’t like or are allergic to dogs, you can come all the other days.”

More than half the employees at Delta Beer Lab own dogs, so “We’ve had a few dog meetups in the taproom on Sundays after play dates at the dog parks, and it’s a lot of fun to see 15 corgis around the taproom,” Speedy said. “That being said, it’s also a lot of hair to clean up. And we are diligent to get that taken care of before opening again on Monday to not affect another guest’s experience.”

The business doesn’t allow dog toys, and always has Nature’s Miracle on hand to clean up any accidents. Take note also that “big dogs take up a lot of floor space,” she said.

‘Like family’

Wang moved to Los Angeles for college to study marketing and project management in fashion. She returned to her home state to open her first Petphoria location, at 1834 Aurora St. in Middleton, where she sews and hand-prints much of the apparel.

“I’ve always loved dogs, but it was not until I got my own dog that I really started realizing the benefits, and how they benefit your life,” said Wang. Having Beni has gotten her through some difficult mental health issues like anxiety, ADHD and loneliness in L.A., she said.

Petphoria now frequently also holds pop-up sales at venues such as the Madison Night Market and The Bodega at Breese Stevens Field. Across Madison, “in summer you’ll see dogs everywhere, especially when the (restaurant) patios are open,” Wang said. “Even out here on the plaza, there are so many dogs enjoying the day with their owners.

“Dogs are becoming people’s everything,” she said. “Beni’s like everything to me. He’s like family. I don’t want kids, I just want dogs, and that’s kind of a new normal now. If this wasn’t a dog-friendly city, I don’t think I’d be here.”