Get out the lawn chairs, the sunscreen or the beer money: However you celebrate it, summer music is back.
We’ve compiled a roundup highlighting the many outdoor concerts and indoor music series on tap, with plenty of variety for the months ahead.
Madison Irish Fest
What: All-day, family-friendly Irish music festival featuring local, regional and international musicians and dancers.
When: 1-9:30 p.m. May 21
Where: Garver Feed Mill, 3241 Garver Green
Admission: $30; 12 and under free
More: irishfestmadison.com
Brat Fest
What: Outdoor festival featuring dozens of local and national bands, food, family-friendly activities and a fireworks finale.
When: May 26-28
Where: Willow Island, Alliant Energy Center
Admission: Free
More: bratfest.com
Gazebo Musikk
What: Family-friendly summer outdoor music series in Stoughton’s Rotary Park.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, May 25-Sept. 7
Where: Rotary Park, 324 S. Sixth St., Stoughton
Admission: Free
Memorial Day
What: A concert for all ages, sponsored by the Madison Veterans Council.
When: May 29; 9:15 a.m. concert by the VFW Post 1318 Band conducted by Jim Latimer.; 10 a.m. ceremony; bring a chair
Where: Forest Hill Cemetery, 1 Speedway Road
More: facebook.com/ capitolcityband/ or call 608-444-3156
LunART Festival: ‘Reimagine’
What: Annual celebration of women’s creativity, featuring musical trailblazers, concerts and other performances, including rock guitarist June Millington.
When: May 31-June 4
Where: Various locations
Admission: Free and ticketed events
More: lunartfestival.org
Memorial Union
What: Live concerts on the Terrace overlooking Lake Mendota, plus weekly open-mic nights.
When: Ongoing, with many dates through the summer
Admission: Free
More: TerraceSummer.com
Verona Hometown Days
What: Music, carnival rides, children’s activities and fireworks.
When: June 2-4
Where: Hometown USA Festival Park, 111 Lincoln St.
Admission: Free; $5 cover for featured bands on Friday and Saturday
More: VeronaHomtownDays.com
Festa Italia
What: Celebration of Italian music, food and culture.
When: June 2-4
Where: McKee Farms Park, 2930 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg
Admission: $6-$10; 12 and under free
Schumacher Farm Park Music Festival
What: Local bands on an outdoor stage, plus raffle, silent auction and food.
When: June 3
Where: Schumacher Farm Park, 5682 Highway 19, Waunakee
Admission: $15 at the door; 12 and under free
More: schumacherfarmpark.org
Madison Jazz Festival
What: Eleven days of local and national jazz acts performed throughout Madison, including free concerts, family events, presentations and ticketed shows.
When: June 8-18; special Juneteenth celebration of free music on the Terrace on June 18
Location: Various locations, including Arts + Literature Lab, Shannon Hall at Memorial Union and the Memorial Union Terrace
Admission: Varies
Live on King Street
What: The free outdoor concert series this year adds a “Live on Kid’s Corner,” with food and activities for kids from 6 to 8 p.m.
When: 7 p.m. Fridays, June 2, 23, 30; July 21; Sept. 15
Where: 100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Admission: Free
Bonfire Music and Arts Festival
What: Music and camping featuring a large slate of bands.
When: June 8-10
Where: Driftless Music Gardens, Yuba
Admission: $49-$169
Concerts on the Rooftop
What: Regional bands and local favorites perform on the Monona Terrace rooftop overlooking Lake Monona.
When: Thursday evenings, June 1, 15, 22 and July 6, 13, 20
Where: Monona Terrace, 1 John Nolen Drive
Admission: Free
Concerts at Breese Stevens Field
When: June 9, Tyler Hubbard; June 14, Weezer; June 21, Doobie Brothers; June 28, Noel Gallagher’s High-Flying Birds and Garbage; July 28, Jason Mraz; Aug. 5, Bon Iver; Aug. 17, Brandi Carlile.
Where: Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St.
Admission: Varies
Monona Biergarten
What: Music series at Monona parks, plus featured beer and food vendors.
When: Various dates through summer
Where: Schluter Beach, 4511 Winnequah Road, and San Damiano, 1011 Nichols Road
Admission: Free; vendors cash-only
Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society
What: Three weekends of classical and contemporary chamber music performed by musicians of national and international renown.
When: Weekends, June 9-25
Where: Collins Hall, Hamel Music Center, 740 University Ave.; plus Green Lake and Stoughton
Admission: $47-$53; students $10
More: bachdancing.org or 608-255-9866
Marquette Waterfront Festival
What: Local and national acts on two stages, plus the Dandelion Dash and River Alliance’s Fools’ Flotilla, games for kids and more.
When: Noon-8 p.m. June 10-11
Where: Yahara Place Park, 2025 Yahara Place
Admission: Free
New Glarus Polkafest
What: Two days of free polka music and dancing.
When: June 9-10
Where: Downtown New Glarus
Admission: Free
More: www.swisstown.com
Lakeside Kids
What: Concerts and other entertainment for children and families.
When: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, June 13, 20, 27; July 11, 18
Where: Locations throughout Monona Terrace, 1 John Nolen Drive
Admission: Free
Juneteenth Celebration
What: Music and festivities to honor and celebrate African/Black American history and culture.
When: June 18, 10 a.m. ceremony, 11 a.m. parade, 12-6 p.m. celebration in the park.
Where: Penn Park, 2101 Fisher St.
Admission: Free
Concerts at McKee
What: Opening youth band followed by a local headliner. Bring a picnic and lawn chair or purchase from food and beverage carts.
When: 6-9 p.m. June 19, July 17, Aug. 21
Where: McKee Farms Park, 2930 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg
Admission: Free
NewBridge Summer Concerts
What: Free outdoor music for all ages, plus food carts at 5 p.m.
When: 6 p.m. Mondays, June 12, 19, 26, July 10, 17, 24
Where: Warner Park shelter, 2930 N. Sherman Ave.
Admission: Free
More: www.newbridgemadison.org
The Sessions at McPike Park
What: Volunteer-run concert series to benefit nonprofits, with large variety of music by local and national performers, vendors and food.
When: June 16, 17, 18; Aug. 11, 12, 16, 17
Where: McPike Park, 202 S. Ingersoll St.
Admission: Free
More: sessionsatmcpike.org
Make Music Madison
What: Free day of music by amateurs and pros, part of a worldwide celebration of the summer solstice.
When: June 21
Where: 100 sites across Madison
More: makemusicmadison.org
Concerts on the Square
What: Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra returns with a 40th season of outdoor concerts, plus food vendors.
Where: Lawn at Capitol Square, Downtown Madison
When: 7 p.m. Wednesdays, June 28-Aug. 2. Blankets can be put down to reserve picnic spots starting at 3 p.m.
Admission: Free, but limited reserved seating and tables with dinner service
More: wcoconcerts.org
Capitol City Band
What: Weekly concert band programs, opening with a special “Tribute to the Troops” on June 29.
When: 7 p.m. Thursdays, June 29-Aug. 24
Where: Rennebohm Park, 115 N. Eau Claire Ave.
Admission: Free; bring a chair
More: facebook.com/capitolcityband; 608-835-9861
Catfish River Music Festival
What: Folk and rock music fest to benefit the Stoughton Opera House, with food and craft vendors.
When: June 30-July 2
Where: Rotary Park, just outside the Stoughton Opera House, 481 E. Main St., Stoughton
Admission: Free
Festival Foods Lights the Isthmus
What: Independence Day celebration with local bands, food and fireworks.
When: 5-10 p.m. July 2
Where: Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St.
Admission: $12; under 12 free
More: breesestevensfield.com
Monona Community Festival
What: One of the area’s longest-running July 4 celebrations, featuring music, food and family fun.
When: July 2-4
Where: Winnequah Park, Monona
Admission: Free
More: www.mononafestival.com
Dean House Back Porch Concerts
What: Weekly concert series outside the historic Dean House.
When: 7 p.m. Thursdays in July. Annual pie and ice cream social Aug. 3, 5:30 p.m.
Where: 4718 Monona Drive
Wednesday Night Live, Mount Horeb
What: Free summer concert series.
When: Wednesday evenings, July 5-Aug. 9
Where: Grundahl Park, 600 S. Blue Mounds St.
More: WNL.jefko.com
National Women’s Music Festival
What: Four-day festival with concerts, comedy, theater, emerging artists and more.
When: July 6-9
Where: Marriott Madison West Hotel and Conference Center, 1313 John Q. Hammons Drive, Middleton
Admission: $75-$347/weekend
More: www.nwmf.info
Fitchburg Festival of Speed
What: All-day showcase of cycling, races, live music and fireworks.
When: July 8
Where: Agora Fitchburg, 5511 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg
Admission: Free
Art Fair on the Square
What: Music, food and works by more than 500 juried artists.
When: July 8-9
Where: Capitol Square
Admission: Free
La Fete de Marquette
What: This large music festival is adding another stage this year, along with food, children’s activities and more.
When: July 13-16
Where: McPike Park, 200 S. Ingersoll St.
Admission: Free
More: wil-mar.org/fete
Mad Lit
What: Outdoor music at the top of State Street promoting community, plus vendors and visual artists.
When: July 14, 38, Aug. 11, 18; Sept. 8, 22, 29
Where: 100 block of State Street
Admission: Free
More: ourgmmc.org/madlit/
Dane County Fair
What: Live music is just one of many traditions in this annual county fair.
When: July 20-23
Where: Alliant Energy Center
Admission: $5-$30
More: danecountyfair.com
AtwoodFest
What: Activities and music on multiple stages.
When: July 29-30
Where: 2070 Atwood Ave.
More: www.atwoodfest.com
Sugar Maple Music Festival
What: American roots music, dance, jam sessions, camping and more presented by the Four Lakes Traditional Music Collective.
When: Aug. 4-5
Where: Lake Farm County Park, 4330 Libby Road
Admission: Two-day ticket $35 through May 31; prices increase June 1
More: sugarmaplefest.org
Dane Dances: ‘A Season of Togetherness’
What: Live, family-friendly dance music overlooking Lake Monona.
When: Friday evenings, Aug. 4-25
Where: Monona Terrace rooftop, 1 John Nolen Drive
Admission: Free
More: dancedances.org
Jazz at Five
What: Weekly outdoor concert series featuring live jazz.
When: Aug. 9, 16, 23, 30; Sept. 6
Where: Traditionally at the top of State Street
Admission: Free
More: jazzatfive.org
Agora Art Fair
What: Two music stages, plus works by more than 100 local and regional artists.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 19
Where: Agora Fitchburg, 5500 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg
Admission: Free
More: agoraartfair.com
Gandy Dancer Bluegrass Festival
What: Bluegrass fest celebrating Mazomanie’s railway heritage.
When: Aug. 19
Where: Westland Promenade, 116 Brodhead St., Mazomanie
More: gandydancerfestival.org
Africa Fest 2023
What: Celebration of African music, community, heritage and culture with vendors and food.
When: Aug. 19
Where: McPike Park, 202 S. Ingersoll St.
Admission: Free
Eken Park Festival
What: Music and family-friendly activities.
When: Aug. 19
Where: 700 block of Mayer Avenue, outside the North Street Cabaret
Website: ekenpark.org
Orton Park Festival
What: One of the country’s longest-running outdoor music festivals, with food, crafts and quirky traditions.
When: Aug. 25-27
Where: Orton Park, Spaight and Ingersoll streets
Admission: Free
Stoughton Chamber Music Festival
What: One-hour concerts exploring “Moon” and “Sun” themes.
When: Aug. 11, 12, 20, 21.
Where: Chorus Public House, 154 W. Main St., and Stoughton Opera House
Middleton Good Neighbor Festival
What: Music, carnival, art fair and Sunday parade.
When: Aug. 25-27
Where: Fireman’s Park, 7400 Lee St., Middleton
Admission: Free
More: goodneighborfestival.com
Taste of Madison
What: Music and food sales to benefit local charities.
When: Sept. 2-3
Where: Capitol Square
Admission: Free
More: www.tasteofmadison.com
Willy Street Fair
What: Music, food and a legendary DIY parade.
When: Sept. 16-17
Where: 800-1000 blocks of Williamson Street
More: willystreetfair.org
