Get out the lawn chairs, the sunscreen or the beer money: However you celebrate it, summer music is back.

We’ve compiled a roundup highlighting the many outdoor concerts and indoor music series on tap, with plenty of variety for the months ahead.

Madison Irish Fest

What: All-day, family-friendly Irish music festival featuring local, regional and international musicians and dancers.

When: 1-9:30 p.m. May 21

Where: Garver Feed Mill, 3241 Garver Green

Admission: $30; 12 and under free

Brat Fest

What: Outdoor festival featuring dozens of local and national bands, food, family-friendly activities and a fireworks finale.

When: May 26-28

Where: Willow Island, Alliant Energy Center

Admission: Free

Gazebo Musikk

What: Family-friendly summer outdoor music series in Stoughton’s Rotary Park.

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, May 25-Sept. 7

Where: Rotary Park, 324 S. Sixth St., Stoughton

Admission: Free

Memorial Day

What: A concert for all ages, sponsored by the Madison Veterans Council.

When: May 29; 9:15 a.m. concert by the VFW Post 1318 Band conducted by Jim Latimer.; 10 a.m. ceremony; bring a chair

Where: Forest Hill Cemetery, 1 Speedway Road

LunART Festival: ‘Reimagine’

What: Annual celebration of women’s creativity, featuring musical trailblazers, concerts and other performances, including rock guitarist June Millington.

When: May 31-June 4

Where: Various locations

Admission: Free and ticketed events

Memorial Union

What: Live concerts on the Terrace overlooking Lake Mendota, plus weekly open-mic nights.

When: Ongoing, with many dates through the summer

Admission: Free

Verona Hometown Days

What: Music, carnival rides, children’s activities and fireworks.

When: June 2-4

Where: Hometown USA Festival Park, 111 Lincoln St.

Admission: Free; $5 cover for featured bands on Friday and Saturday

Festa Italia

What: Celebration of Italian music, food and culture.

When: June 2-4

Where: McKee Farms Park, 2930 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg

Admission: $6-$10; 12 and under free

Schumacher Farm Park Music Festival

What: Local bands on an outdoor stage, plus raffle, silent auction and food.

When: June 3

Where: Schumacher Farm Park, 5682 Highway 19, Waunakee

Admission: $15 at the door; 12 and under free

Madison Jazz Festival

What: Eleven days of local and national jazz acts performed throughout Madison, including free concerts, family events, presentations and ticketed shows.

When: June 8-18; special Juneteenth celebration of free music on the Terrace on June 18

Location: Various locations, including Arts + Literature Lab, Shannon Hall at Memorial Union and the Memorial Union Terrace

Admission: Varies

Live on King Street

What: The free outdoor concert series this year adds a “Live on Kid’s Corner,” with food and activities for kids from 6 to 8 p.m.

When: 7 p.m. Fridays, June 2, 23, 30; July 21; Sept. 15

Where: 100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Admission: Free

Bonfire Music and Arts Festival

What: Music and camping featuring a large slate of bands.

When: June 8-10

Where: Driftless Music Gardens, Yuba

Admission: $49-$169

Concerts on the Rooftop

What: Regional bands and local favorites perform on the Monona Terrace rooftop overlooking Lake Monona.

When: Thursday evenings, June 1, 15, 22 and July 6, 13, 20

Where: Monona Terrace, 1 John Nolen Drive

Admission: Free

Concerts at Breese Stevens Field

When: June 9, Tyler Hubbard; June 14, Weezer; June 21, Doobie Brothers; June 28, Noel Gallagher’s High-Flying Birds and Garbage; July 28, Jason Mraz; Aug. 5, Bon Iver; Aug. 17, Brandi Carlile.

Where: Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St.

Admission: Varies

Monona Biergarten

What: Music series at Monona parks, plus featured beer and food vendors.

When: Various dates through summer

Where: Schluter Beach, 4511 Winnequah Road, and San Damiano, 1011 Nichols Road

Admission: Free; vendors cash-only

Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society

What: Three weekends of classical and contemporary chamber music performed by musicians of national and international renown.

When: Weekends, June 9-25

Where: Collins Hall, Hamel Music Center, 740 University Ave.; plus Green Lake and Stoughton

Admission: $47-$53; students $10

Marquette Waterfront Festival

What: Local and national acts on two stages, plus the Dandelion Dash and River Alliance’s Fools’ Flotilla, games for kids and more.

When: Noon-8 p.m. June 10-11

Where: Yahara Place Park, 2025 Yahara Place

Admission: Free

New Glarus Polkafest

What: Two days of free polka music and dancing.

When: June 9-10

Where: Downtown New Glarus

Admission: Free

Lakeside Kids

What: Concerts and other entertainment for children and families.

When: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, June 13, 20, 27; July 11, 18

Where: Locations throughout Monona Terrace, 1 John Nolen Drive

Admission: Free

Juneteenth Celebration

What: Music and festivities to honor and celebrate African/Black American history and culture.

When: June 18, 10 a.m. ceremony, 11 a.m. parade, 12-6 p.m. celebration in the park.

Where: Penn Park, 2101 Fisher St.

Admission: Free

Concerts at McKee

What: Opening youth band followed by a local headliner. Bring a picnic and lawn chair or purchase from food and beverage carts.

When: 6-9 p.m. June 19, July 17, Aug. 21

Where: McKee Farms Park, 2930 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg

Admission: Free

NewBridge Summer Concerts

What: Free outdoor music for all ages, plus food carts at 5 p.m.

When: 6 p.m. Mondays, June 12, 19, 26, July 10, 17, 24

Where: Warner Park shelter, 2930 N. Sherman Ave.

Admission: Free

The Sessions at McPike Park

What: Volunteer-run concert series to benefit nonprofits, with large variety of music by local and national performers, vendors and food.

When: June 16, 17, 18; Aug. 11, 12, 16, 17

Where: McPike Park, 202 S. Ingersoll St.

Admission: Free

Make Music Madison

What: Free day of music by amateurs and pros, part of a worldwide celebration of the summer solstice.

When: June 21

Where: 100 sites across Madison

Concerts on the Square

What: Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra returns with a 40th season of outdoor concerts, plus food vendors.

Where: Lawn at Capitol Square, Downtown Madison

When: 7 p.m. Wednesdays, June 28-Aug. 2. Blankets can be put down to reserve picnic spots starting at 3 p.m.

Admission: Free, but limited reserved seating and tables with dinner service

Capitol City Band

What: Weekly concert band programs, opening with a special “Tribute to the Troops” on June 29.

When: 7 p.m. Thursdays, June 29-Aug. 24

Where: Rennebohm Park, 115 N. Eau Claire Ave.

Admission: Free; bring a chair

Catfish River Music Festival

What: Folk and rock music fest to benefit the Stoughton Opera House, with food and craft vendors.

When: June 30-July 2

Where: Rotary Park, just outside the Stoughton Opera House, 481 E. Main St., Stoughton

Admission: Free

Festival Foods Lights the Isthmus

What: Independence Day celebration with local bands, food and fireworks.

When: 5-10 p.m. July 2

Where: Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St.

Admission: $12; under 12 free

Monona Community Festival

What: One of the area’s longest-running July 4 celebrations, featuring music, food and family fun.

When: July 2-4

Where: Winnequah Park, Monona

Admission: Free

Dean House Back Porch Concerts

What: Weekly concert series outside the historic Dean House.

When: 7 p.m. Thursdays in July. Annual pie and ice cream social Aug. 3, 5:30 p.m.

Where: 4718 Monona Drive

Wednesday Night Live, Mount Horeb

What: Free summer concert series.

When: Wednesday evenings, July 5-Aug. 9

Where: Grundahl Park, 600 S. Blue Mounds St.

National Women’s Music Festival

What: Four-day festival with concerts, comedy, theater, emerging artists and more.

When: July 6-9

Where: Marriott Madison West Hotel and Conference Center, 1313 John Q. Hammons Drive, Middleton

Admission: $75-$347/weekend

Fitchburg Festival of Speed

What: All-day showcase of cycling, races, live music and fireworks.

When: July 8

Where: Agora Fitchburg, 5511 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg

Admission: Free

Art Fair on the Square

What: Music, food and works by more than 500 juried artists.

When: July 8-9

Where: Capitol Square

Admission: Free

La Fete de Marquette

What: This large music festival is adding another stage this year, along with food, children’s activities and more.

When: July 13-16

Where: McPike Park, 200 S. Ingersoll St.

Admission: Free

Mad Lit

What: Outdoor music at the top of State Street promoting community, plus vendors and visual artists.

When: July 14, 38, Aug. 11, 18; Sept. 8, 22, 29

Where: 100 block of State Street

Admission: Free

Dane County Fair

What: Live music is just one of many traditions in this annual county fair.

When: July 20-23

Where: Alliant Energy Center

Admission: $5-$30

AtwoodFest

What: Activities and music on multiple stages.

When: July 29-30

Where: 2070 Atwood Ave.

Sugar Maple Music Festival

What: American roots music, dance, jam sessions, camping and more presented by the Four Lakes Traditional Music Collective.

When: Aug. 4-5

Where: Lake Farm County Park, 4330 Libby Road

Admission: Two-day ticket $35 through May 31; prices increase June 1

Dane Dances: ‘A Season of Togetherness’

What: Live, family-friendly dance music overlooking Lake Monona.

When: Friday evenings, Aug. 4-25

Where: Monona Terrace rooftop, 1 John Nolen Drive

Admission: Free

Jazz at Five

What: Weekly outdoor concert series featuring live jazz.

When: Aug. 9, 16, 23, 30; Sept. 6

Where: Traditionally at the top of State Street

Admission: Free

Agora Art Fair

What: Two music stages, plus works by more than 100 local and regional artists.

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 19

Where: Agora Fitchburg, 5500 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg

Admission: Free

Gandy Dancer Bluegrass Festival

What: Bluegrass fest celebrating Mazomanie’s railway heritage.

When: Aug. 19

Where: Westland Promenade, 116 Brodhead St., Mazomanie

Africa Fest 2023

What: Celebration of African music, community, heritage and culture with vendors and food.

When: Aug. 19

Where: McPike Park, 202 S. Ingersoll St.

Admission: Free

Eken Park Festival

What: Music and family-friendly activities.

When: Aug. 19

Where: 700 block of Mayer Avenue, outside the North Street Cabaret

Orton Park Festival

What: One of the country’s longest-running outdoor music festivals, with food, crafts and quirky traditions.

When: Aug. 25-27

Where: Orton Park, Spaight and Ingersoll streets

Admission: Free

Stoughton Chamber Music Festival

What: One-hour concerts exploring “Moon” and “Sun” themes.

When: Aug. 11, 12, 20, 21.

Where: Chorus Public House, 154 W. Main St., and Stoughton Opera House

Middleton Good Neighbor Festival

What: Music, carnival, art fair and Sunday parade.

When: Aug. 25-27

Where: Fireman’s Park, 7400 Lee St., Middleton

Admission: Free

Taste of Madison

What: Music and food sales to benefit local charities.

When: Sept. 2-3

Where: Capitol Square

Admission: Free

Willy Street Fair

What: Music, food and a legendary DIY parade.

When: Sept. 16-17

Where: 800-1000 blocks of Williamson Street