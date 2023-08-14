Dazzling days and warm nights. And lots of live, outdoor music. It’s August, and there are still plenty of summer performances to enjoy. Pack a picnic and your dancing shoes, and head out to some of these live events:
Gazebo Musikk
What: Family-friendly summer outdoor music series in Stoughton’s Rotary Park
When: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 7
Where: Rotary Park, 324 S. Sixth St., Stoughton
Admission: Free
Memorial Union Terrace
What: Live concerts on the Terrace overlooking Lake Mendota, plus weekly open-mic nights
When: Ongoing, with many dates through the summer
Admission: Free
More: TerraceSummer.com
Jazz at Five
What: Free jazz performances at the top of State Street featuring both talented youth ensembles and seasoned pros
When: Wednesdays through Sept. 6. Aug. 16: 4 p.m., Black Star Drumline. 5 p.m. Joey B & The JB3’s. 6:30 p.m., Kenny Reichert Quartet. Aug. 23: 4 p.m., Skai Academy: Swing Baby Swing. 5 p.m. All That Jazz Band and DB Orchestra (two sets). Aug. 30 — UW Night, Featuring Lenard Simpson: 4 p.m., Sun Prairie Jazz Combo. 5 p.m., UW Jazz Ensemble All Stars. 6:30 p.m., UW Faculty Band. Sept. 6: 4 p.m., Madison Music Foundry: Blue Dyes. 5 p.m., Tony Castañeda. 6:30 p.m., Victor Garcia.
Where: 100 block of State Street
Admission: Free; $3 chair rental or bring your own; reserved table seating available for purchase
More: jazzatfive.org
Live on King Street
What: The free outdoor concert series this year adds a “Live on Kid’s Corner,” with food and activities for kids from 6 to 8 p.m.
When: 7 p.m. Fridays; remaining date is Sept. 15, featuring Margo Price with SG Goodman and Seasaw
Where: 100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Admission: Free
Downtown Music Pop-ups
What: Dozens of opportunities to hear free, live music performed in Downtown Madison, presented by Madison’s Central Business Improvement District and others
YOUR Lunchtime LIVE: Live music on the South Hamilton corner of Capitol Square, noon to 1 p.m. each Tuesday from June through August.
Live and Local: Live music June through August at Lisa Link Peace Park, 452 State St., 5 to 7 p.m. each Thursday
Madison Night Markets: Vendors and live music Downtown from 5 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 10, Sept. 14 and Oct. 19
Friday Evening Classical Guitars: Live music from Madison Classical Guitar Society, 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 25 at Lisa Link Peace Park
Final Friday Fun: Kids’ activities at the Top of State Street, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 25
Live from the Wonderground
What: Madison Children’s Museum launches a new, all-ages concert series on its outdoor Wonderground playground; children welcome but not required.
When: 5 to 8 p.m., Sept. 1, Samba Novistas, with Deliberate Vibrations a capella ensemble
Where: Madison Children’s Museum, 100 N. Hamilton St.
Admission: Pay what you can; no registration needed. Cash bar and light snacks available for purchase.
Summer Concerts at Olbrich Gardens
When: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Aug. 15, Invisible Cartoons; Aug. 22 (for Olbrich members only), Grupo Candela
Where: Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave.
Admission: Free; $5 suggested donation. Bring lawns chairs or blankets. Carry-in picnics and beverages allowed.
Brandi Carlile at Breese Stevens Field
When: Aug. 17
Where: Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St.
Admission: Varies
Monona Biergarten
What: Music series at Monona parks, plus featured beer and food vendors
When: Aug. 17, The Gravity Band; Sept. 7, Evan and Tom Leahy
Where: Schluter Beach, 4511 Winnequah Road
Admission: Free; vendors cash-only
Concerts at McKee
What: Opening youth band followed by a local headliner. Bring a picnic and lawn chair or purchase from food and beverage carts.
When: 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 21, featuring Orquesta Salsoul del Mad
Where: McKee Farms Park, 2930 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg
Admission: Free
The Sessions at McPike Park
What: Volunteer-run concert series to benefit nonprofits, with large variety of music by local and national performers, vendors and food
When: Aug. 16, 17
Where: McPike Park, 202 S. Ingersoll St.
Admission: Free
More: sessionsatmcpike.org
Capitol City Band
What: Free weekly concert band programs
When: 7 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 24
Where: Rennebohm Park, 115 N. Eau Claire Ave.
Admission: Free; bring a chair
More: facebook.com/capitolcityband; 608-835-9861
Mad Lit
What: Outdoor live music at the top of State Street promoting community and local talent, plus vendors and visual artists
When: 8 too 11 p.m. Fridays Aug. 18; Sept. 8, 22, 29
Where: 100 block of State Street
Admission: Free
More: ourgmmc.org/madlit
Dane Dances: ‘A Season of Togetherness’
What: Live, family-friendly dance music overlooking Lake Monona
When: Friday evenings through Aug. 25
Where: Monona Terrace rooftop, 1 John Nolen Drive
Admission: Free
More: dancedances.org
Africa Fest 2023
What: Celebration of African music, community, heritage and culture with vendors and food
When: Aug. 19
Where: McPike Park, 202 S. Ingersoll St.
Admission: Free
Agora Art Fair
What: Two music stages, plus works by more than 100 local and regional artists
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 19
Where: Agora Fitchburg, 5500 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg
Admission: Free
More: agoraartfair.com
Gandy Dancer Bluegrass Festival
What: Bluegrass fest celebrating Mazomanie’s railway heritage
When: Aug. 19
Where: Westland Promenade, 116 Brodhead St., Mazomanie
More: gandydancerfestival.org
Eken Park Festival
What: Music and family-friendly activities
When: Aug. 19
Where: 700 block of Mayer Avenue, outside the North Street Cabaret
Website: ekenpark.org
Orton Park Festival
What: One of the country’s longest-running outdoor music festivals, with food, crafts and quirky traditions
When: Aug. 25-27
Where: Orton Park, Spaight and Ingersoll streets
Admission: Free
Stoughton Chamber Music Festival
What: One-hour concerts exploring “Moon” and “Sun” themes
When: Aug. 20, 21.
Where: Chorus Public House, 154 W. Main St., and Stoughton Opera House
Middleton Good Neighbor Festival
What: Music, carnival, art fair and Sunday parade
When: Aug. 25-27
Where: Fireman’s Park, 7400 Lee St., Middleton
Admission: Free
More: goodneighborfestival.com
Taste of Madison
What: Music and food sales to benefit local charities
When: Sept. 2-3
Where: Capitol Square
Admission: Free
More: www.tasteofmadison.com
Willy Street Fair
What: Music, food and a legendary DIY parade
When: Sept. 16-17
Where: 800-1000 blocks of Williamson Street
More: willystreetfair.org
