Dazzling days and warm nights. And lots of live, outdoor music. It’s August, and there are still plenty of summer performances to enjoy. Pack a picnic and your dancing shoes, and head out to some of these live events:

Gazebo Musikk

What: Family-friendly summer outdoor music series in Stoughton’s Rotary Park

When: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 7

Where: Rotary Park, 324 S. Sixth St., Stoughton

Admission: Free

Memorial Union Terrace

What: Live concerts on the Terrace overlooking Lake Mendota, plus weekly open-mic nights

When: Ongoing, with many dates through the summer

Admission: Free

Jazz at Five

What: Free jazz performances at the top of State Street featuring both talented youth ensembles and seasoned pros

When: Wednesdays through Sept. 6. Aug. 16: 4 p.m., Black Star Drumline. 5 p.m. Joey B & The JB3’s. 6:30 p.m., Kenny Reichert Quartet. Aug. 23: 4 p.m., Skai Academy: Swing Baby Swing. 5 p.m. All That Jazz Band and DB Orchestra (two sets). Aug. 30 — UW Night, Featuring Lenard Simpson: 4 p.m., Sun Prairie Jazz Combo. 5 p.m., UW Jazz Ensemble All Stars. 6:30 p.m., UW Faculty Band. Sept. 6: 4 p.m., Madison Music Foundry: Blue Dyes. 5 p.m., Tony Castañeda. 6:30 p.m., Victor Garcia.

Where: 100 block of State Street

Admission: Free; $3 chair rental or bring your own; reserved table seating available for purchase

Live on King Street

What: The free outdoor concert series this year adds a “Live on Kid’s Corner,” with food and activities for kids from 6 to 8 p.m.

When: 7 p.m. Fridays; remaining date is Sept. 15, featuring Margo Price with SG Goodman and Seasaw

Where: 100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Admission: Free

Downtown Music Pop-ups

What: Dozens of opportunities to hear free, live music performed in Downtown Madison, presented by Madison’s Central Business Improvement District and others

YOUR Lunchtime LIVE: Live music on the South Hamilton corner of Capitol Square, noon to 1 p.m. each Tuesday from June through August.

Live and Local: Live music June through August at Lisa Link Peace Park, 452 State St., 5 to 7 p.m. each Thursday

Madison Night Markets: Vendors and live music Downtown from 5 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 10, Sept. 14 and Oct. 19

Friday Evening Classical Guitars: Live music from Madison Classical Guitar Society, 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 25 at Lisa Link Peace Park

Final Friday Fun: Kids’ activities at the Top of State Street, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 25

Live from the Wonderground

What: Madison Children’s Museum launches a new, all-ages concert series on its outdoor Wonderground playground; children welcome but not required.

When: 5 to 8 p.m., Sept. 1, Samba Novistas, with Deliberate Vibrations a capella ensemble

Where: Madison Children’s Museum, 100 N. Hamilton St.

Admission: Pay what you can; no registration needed. Cash bar and light snacks available for purchase.

Summer Concerts at Olbrich Gardens

When: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Aug. 15, Invisible Cartoons; Aug. 22 (for Olbrich members only), Grupo Candela

Where: Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave.

Admission: Free; $5 suggested donation. Bring lawns chairs or blankets. Carry-in picnics and beverages allowed.

Brandi Carlile at Breese Stevens Field

When: Aug. 17

Where: Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St.

Admission: Varies

Monona Biergarten

What: Music series at Monona parks, plus featured beer and food vendors

When: Aug. 17, The Gravity Band; Sept. 7, Evan and Tom Leahy

Where: Schluter Beach, 4511 Winnequah Road

Admission: Free; vendors cash-only

Concerts at McKee

What: Opening youth band followed by a local headliner. Bring a picnic and lawn chair or purchase from food and beverage carts.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 21, featuring Orquesta Salsoul del Mad

Where: McKee Farms Park, 2930 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg

Admission: Free

The Sessions at McPike Park

What: Volunteer-run concert series to benefit nonprofits, with large variety of music by local and national performers, vendors and food

When: Aug. 16, 17

Where: McPike Park, 202 S. Ingersoll St.

Admission: Free

Capitol City Band

What: Free weekly concert band programs

When: 7 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 24

Where: Rennebohm Park, 115 N. Eau Claire Ave.

Admission: Free; bring a chair

Mad Lit

What: Outdoor live music at the top of State Street promoting community and local talent, plus vendors and visual artists

When: 8 too 11 p.m. Fridays Aug. 18; Sept. 8, 22, 29

Where: 100 block of State Street

Admission: Free

Dane Dances: ‘A Season of Togetherness’

What: Live, family-friendly dance music overlooking Lake Monona

When: Friday evenings through Aug. 25

Where: Monona Terrace rooftop, 1 John Nolen Drive

Admission: Free

Africa Fest 2023

What: Celebration of African music, community, heritage and culture with vendors and food

When: Aug. 19

Where: McPike Park, 202 S. Ingersoll St.

Admission: Free

Agora Art Fair

What: Two music stages, plus works by more than 100 local and regional artists

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 19

Where: Agora Fitchburg, 5500 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg

Admission: Free

Gandy Dancer Bluegrass Festival

What: Bluegrass fest celebrating Mazomanie’s railway heritage

When: Aug. 19

Where: Westland Promenade, 116 Brodhead St., Mazomanie

Eken Park Festival

What: Music and family-friendly activities

When: Aug. 19

Where: 700 block of Mayer Avenue, outside the North Street Cabaret

Orton Park Festival

What: One of the country’s longest-running outdoor music festivals, with food, crafts and quirky traditions

When: Aug. 25-27

Where: Orton Park, Spaight and Ingersoll streets

Admission: Free

Stoughton Chamber Music Festival

What: One-hour concerts exploring “Moon” and “Sun” themes

When: Aug. 20, 21.

Where: Chorus Public House, 154 W. Main St., and Stoughton Opera House

Middleton Good Neighbor Festival

What: Music, carnival, art fair and Sunday parade

When: Aug. 25-27

Where: Fireman’s Park, 7400 Lee St., Middleton

Admission: Free

Taste of Madison

What: Music and food sales to benefit local charities

When: Sept. 2-3

Where: Capitol Square

Admission: Free

Willy Street Fair

What: Music, food and a legendary DIY parade

When: Sept. 16-17

Where: 800-1000 blocks of Williamson Street