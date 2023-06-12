After three years on hold, the Madison Marimba Quartet is back.

The percussion group will perform its “Our Gift to You” concert — originally scheduled for summer 2020 — at 6:30 p.m. June 20 at Rennebohm Park, 115 N. Eau Claire Ave. The Tuesday evening performance is free; bring a chair.

“We are back. We’ve been hiding,” said Jim Latimer, one-fourth of the quartet’s performers. “We had a concert scheduled for May 2020 and COVID-19 shut us down.”

Other members of the quartet are Tim Gruber, of Madison, a recent retiree from the Madison School District who now serves as volunteer coordinator for the Madison Children’s Museum; Nancy Riesch-Flannery, of Middleton, a recent retiree and substitute teacher for the Middleton-Cross Plains School District; and Latimer’s son, James D. Latimer, a stonecutter and freelance musician who lives in Mineral Point and often goes by the name JimD.

James H. “Jim” Latimer, of Oregon, well known from his long career at UW-Madison and as conductor for decades of the free summer Capitol City Band concerts, also held at Rennebohm Park, founded the Madison Marimba Quartet in 1980. His son played marimba from an early age, including in Young Artist performances with the Madison and Milwaukee symphony orchestras.

Yielding warm, resonant tones, the marimba consists of a long row of wooden bars, often arranged chromatically like the keys of a piano, and is played by striking the keys with mallets. A marimba concert often has a sense of theatricality, since musicians are usually on their feet and move quickly back and forth across the instrument with multiple mallets in each hand.

The elder Latimer started playing marimba some 80 years ago, according to a statement from the quartet. “In fact, I had to stand on a Coke box to reach the keys when I first started,” he recalled.

The Madison group’s upcoming program will include original compositions both by Latimer and by Gruber, plus a classical quartet, songs by The Beatles and jazz works from Miles Davis and Thelonious Monk. Latimer notes that despite construction work on the Rennebohm Park playground, the concert area remains fully accessible.

More information is online at www.mmqccb.org, on the Madison Marimba Quartet page on Facebook, or by phone at 608-835-9861.

Photos: 'Democracy' exhibit at Playhouse Gallery