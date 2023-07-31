The Edgewater Hotel celebrated its 75th anniversary, and one little boy put on quite a show.

Matthew Teschan, 9, from Winnequah Elementary School in Monona drew the crowd's attention when he danced to the Preservation Hall Jazz Band on Saturday at the Edgewater Hotel.

His grandfather, David Hanson, said Matthew is self taught, while Matthew said he learned his dance style from the video game Team Fortress 2.