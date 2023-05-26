Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Quintin Bovre began his music career as a roadie for his father, helping at age 10 to haul equipment as big as he was and growing up around one of the Madison area’s most legendary songwriters.

But to Quintin, Marques Bovre was just his dad.

The now-grown son will soon be on stage himself, playing lead guitar for a concert featuring the music of his father, who died a decade ago of brain cancer after creating 13 albums and a huge fan base throughout the region.

Best known for his work from 1990 to around 2002, Marques Bovre was beloved for his poetic, rock-folk tunes such as “Virgin Shades,” “Big Strong House” and “If There Be Mercy.”

“His music touched a lot of people. Obviously it touched all of us who played with him,” said bassist Doug Meihsner, who along with drummer Eric Dummer, his former bandmate from Marques Bovre and the Evil Twins, will join Quintin Bovre on stage next Sunday at the Mill in Paoli.

When Marques Bovre died in 2013 at age 50, the Internet swelled with tributes. Famed producer Bruce Vig of Garbage tweeted condolences. WMMM/FM 105.5 Triple M Radio posted Bovre video and audio on its website.

“He is somebody who had lyrics that could, on the one hand, wrestle with sort of philosophical and spiritual questions, but at the same time you could waltz back and forth getting drunk to them at the Crystal Corner Bar. That’s a pretty rare combination,” Evil Twins guitarist Brian Bauhs, known as Linus, told the State Journal in 2013.

The Evil Twins, which also regularly included keyboard player C.J. Summerfield, continued to play a reunion concert of Bovre’s music at Funk’s Pub in Fitchburg every year after his death until that tradition was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The venue has since closed; Linus has moved to New York and Summerfield to Nashville.

Of the fans who would pack those musical reunions, “Nobody has seen one another in like three years,” Quintin Bovre said. “I really miss that community. Everybody has a story about my dad or the music.”

Banks of the Sugar River

Set on a Sunday afternoon in the picturesque, private park behind the Mill in Paoli, the 2 p.m. show will happen less than a block away from the two homes where Marques spent his childhood – the first as an infant and toddler, the second as a kid nicknamed “Mark” who loved to explore along the nearby banks of the Sugar River, sing in the local church choir and, of course, write and play music.

“Marques was born when I was 18. We kind of grew up together,” said his mother, Sue Bovre, who’s largely been the driver behind plans for the upcoming show. Along with her husband, Marcus Bovre, Sue Bovre learned from her son about “all this music – Pete Seeger, Arlo Guthrie,” she said. “Jim Croce was one of his heroes.”

Marques Bovre’s own music is now available on streaming platforms such as Spotify, and Sue Bovre has funded more CD copies to be made of the Evil Twins’ 1997 album “C’est La Vie,” with the 1995 “Flyover Land” soon to follow. Quintin Bovre continually updates the Marques Bovre channel on YouTube and the website marquesbovre.com, which includes the lyrics to all of his songs.

Marques Bovre was a stay-at-home dad, recalled his son, and “there was always something musical happening. I got to see all the behind-the-scenes. I would see him writing. I would hear him playing the two chords over and over again. I was there as it was kind of being baked together, but I didn’t really think, ‘Oh, this is music happening.’”

“He died when I was about 13,” he said. “I only really started diving into his discography and the boxes of poetry that we have in the basement long after that.”

In his late teens, Quintin was called onstage by the Evil Twins to play some of his dad’s songs at Funk’s Pub. Over the years, he got better on guitar. He continued to work on his musical skills during the pandemic, and also started writing some of his own material.

The playlist on June 4 will include “a lot of the early stuff” from his dad, he said, “including a song about the Sugar River” and the bar that inspired the song “Drunk and Disgusting.”

“It’s amazing how many songs are related to this exact space” in Paoli, said Quintin Bovre, now 25 and living in Madison.

Some of his father’s lyrics that he finds uncanny include the song “Einstein’s Mustache,” which describes the angst of being 25, and the 2000 song “One Beautiful Day,” which Marques Bovre dedicated to his “songwriting angel” whom he dubbed “Steve.”

Many years after Bovre’s death his widow, Tracy, remarried. Her husband’s name “is Steve and he’s the most supportive, loving guy,” Quintin Bovre said. Tracy, currently on a trip to visit relatives in Scotland, will be at the Paoli concert, along with Quintin’s sister Maddie and many other family members, he said.

Outdoor show and birthday cake

The show will be one of 170 performances on the five-acre site through Oct. 31, said Lori McGowan, owner of the scenic property that includes a historic former grain mill built in 1864. Music for the outdoor shows, including the Bovre tribute, is sponsored by her businesses including the liquor boutique My Tipsy Gypsy, craft cocktail bar Lazy Squirrel, and the bed and breakfast Mill House Retreat, plus the Hop Garden pub, Cook House restaurant and Sugar River Outfitters, which are also housed at the Mill.

Although some seating will be available for the 2 p.m. Marques Bovre Tribute, visitors are encouraged to bring their own chair, McGowan said. Food, beer and cocktails will be available from local businesses before and during the two 75-minute sets, she said, but carry-ins are not allowed.

Though she’s only recently discovered his music, McGowan said she’s heard from many local residents who knew Marques Bovre growing up.

The tribute concert “has gotten such a following already,” she said. “Various people have said, ‘Oh, I knew him when he was a kid making sandwiches.’” One woman told her she'd met her husband at a Marques Bovre concert.

Marques' mother Sue is planning a celebration: She’ll bring a huge cake (June 4 would have been Marques’ 61st birthday), a donation jar and plenty of CDs to sell. All proceeds will go toward more re-issues of Bovre’s music on CD and a possible future plaque dedicated to the songwriter to be permanently installed in the area.

At 79, Sue Bovre still listens to her son’s music every day, either in the Verona apartment she moved to when her husband died, or in the car, “Where I can really crank it,” she said.

“He was just so creative,” she said. ”I want his music to be known to people now that he’s gone. He still has a voice.”